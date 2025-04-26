2025 Gothear & Friends Swim Meet Day 2: Lukas Märtens Takes 100 Free & 100 Back

2025 GOTHEAR & FRIENDS SWIM MEET (GER)

The 2025 Gothear & Friends Swim Meet saw day two unravel from Magdeburg with newly-minted 400m free world record holder Lukas Märtens contesting two events.

The 23-year-old first tried the men’s 100m free on for size, where he notched a gold medal-worthy swim of 49.52 to score the sole result of the pack under the 50-second barrier.

That checked in as the 5th-best 1free outing of his career, one which boasts a lifetime best of 48.86 from last year’s German Championships.

Versatile Märtens next took on the 100m back where he struck gold in an outing of 55.09. That beat the field by over 6 seconds and represented the 4th-swiftest time of his career. His PB remains at the 54.18 posted at this year’s Swim Open Stockholm last month.

Fellow Olympian Florian Wellbrock followed up his 800m free victory from night one with a top finish in the men’s 400m free tonight.

Open water and pool ace Wellbrock stopped the clock at 3:48.13 to score the sole result of the pack under the 3:50 threshold.

Arne Schubert was next to the wall in 3:51.64 followed by Ivan Korolev‘s time of 4:05.26.

Wellbrock’s season-best checks in at the 3:45.29 he produced at the aforementioned Swim Open Stockholm to rank 4th in the world on the season.

Two women turned in times worthy of a World Championships bid, as Nina Holt won the 100m free and Maya Werner grabbed gold in the 400m free.

As for the former, Holt registered a speedy mark of 53.81 to handily defeat the field. The next-closest competitor was Leni Labarre who settled for silver over 2 seconds behind in 56.29.

Holt’s time cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 54.25 needed for Singapore and it also represented her first-ever foray under the 54-second barrier.

Entering this competition, 22-year-old Holt’s lifetime best rested at the 54.22 logged at last year’s edition of this competition. With tonight’s effort, Holt has now become Germany’s 3rd-speediest woman ever.

Top 5 German Women’s LCM 100 Free Performers All-Time

Britta Stefffen – 52.07, 2009 Daniela Schreiber – 53.76, 2009 Nina Holt – 53.81, 2025 Annika Bruhn – 53.96, 2021 Petra Dallmann – 54.35, 2008

Maya Werner busted out a winning effort of 4:06.43 to top the women’s 400m free podium by nearly 10 seconds.

Racing on her 19th birthday, Werner was in a one-woman race, ripping her previous lifetime best off 4:10.88 to shreds en route to gold.

She enters the national all-time best performers list in slot #4.

Top 5 German Women’s LCM 400 Free Performers All-Time