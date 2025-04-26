Rafael Miroslaw Hits 48.36 100 Free On Day Two Of Berlin Swim Open

2025 Berlin Swim Open

Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th

Prelims at 9:30am local (3:30am ET)/Finals at 4pm local (10am ET)

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark, Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Live Results

Livestream

Day two of the 2025 Berlin Swim Open unfolded today with two national records going down, both on the women’s side.

We reported how Angelina Köhler busted out a new lifetime best of 25.62 to take gold in the women’s 50m fly. That was enough to slice .06 off the previous German standard of 25.68 Aliena Schmidtke put on the books at the 2017 World Championships.

Köhler’s 25.62 50m fly outing cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 26.23 needed for Singapore and also now checked her in as the #2 performer in the world this season. Only Japan’s Rikako Ikee has been swifter, wearing the world rankings crown courtesy of the 25.41 logged at Japan’s World Championship Trials.

The other national record came in the women’s 200m breaststroke, where Anna Elendt crushed a new PB of 2:23.93 to get to the wall nearly 10 seconds ahead of the competition.

The performance represented Elendt’s first-ever foray under the 2:24 barrier, erasing her former German benchmark of 2:24.63 logged at the 2022 Pro Swim Series in San Antonio.

Elendt, too, earned a World Championships bid, with her swim dipping under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 2:25.91. Her race result ranks her just outside the list of top 5 performers in the world on the season. Look for a follow-up post highlighting this new record.

The remainder of today’s events were on the subdued side, save for Rafael Miroslaw‘s victory in the men’s 100m free.

24-year-old Miroslaw stopped the clock at a time of 48.36, falling painstakingly shy of the 48.34 needed for this summer’s World Championships.

Miroslaw opened in 23.16 and closed in 25.20 to register the 3rd-swiftesrt time of his young career. His personal best remains at the 47.92 and the next-quickest result checks in at 48.16, with both marks occurring at the 2022 edition of this competition.

He’ll have additional chances to make the grade for Singapore, including at next month’s German Championships.

