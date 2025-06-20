10 Best Two-Piece Training Suits for Women Who Swim Hard

Let’s be honest—if you’re showing up to practice in a two-piece, you’re not lounging on a floatie with cucumber water. You’re diving into 6,000 yards, chasing splits, and holding send-offs on the :10. Real swimmers—those who grind day-in and day-out—want two-piece suits that don’t budge, stretch, or fade before taper.

This guide is for you.

We’ve rounded up the best training-ready tops and bottoms built for serious swimmers. Whether you’re a strappy-back loyalist or a fan of clean lines and compression, there’s something here that can take the beating your workouts dish out.

Speedo leads this category—just like it always has. The cultural and market leader for decades, Speedo sets the bar for fit, durability, and performance. But we’ve also tested top-tier options from Jolyn, Sporti, and Arena—because even if you live in Speedo, it’s smart to see what the field looks like.

Here’s what we looked for:

Chlorine resistance

Secure fit off the blocks

Shoulder strap stability

No-slip bottoms

Style that says “I swim, don’t mess with me”

🩱 Top Bikini Tops & Sets for Training

1. SPEEDO Women’s Solid Strappy Bikini Top – Approx $36

Tried and true. Excellent strap design that stays put, whether you’re sprinting 25s or crushing threshold pace sets. Chlorine resistance holds strong past 100 sessions.

2. SPEEDO Women’s Strappy Fixed Back Bikini Top – Approx $20

More budget-friendly, still locked-in. A go-to for age groupers and college athletes alike. Doesn’t ride, even on dolphin kicks off the wall.

3. JOLYN Women’s Tomcat Solid Bikini Top – Approx $34

The cult favorite for a reason. Double-cross strap design hugs tight and keeps you streamlined. Stylish but built to endure serious work.

4. JOLYN Women’s Triangle Solid Bikini Top – Approx $34

Minimalist look, surprisingly strong support. Better suited for dryland-to-pool workouts, but some swimmers swear by it for long sets.

5. SPORTI Active Double Cross Workout Bikini Top – Approx $20

If you’re looking for performance on a budget, this one punches above its price. Great for doubles or backup suit rotation.

6. SPORTI x Emma Weyant Antibes Alana Reversible Bikini Top – Approx $40

Olympian collab. Great for training and showing a little personal flair. Reversible = twice the value. Weyant-approved.

7. SPORTI x Gretchen Walsh Desert Python Tracy Double Strap Bikini Top – Approx $34

Built for speed like its namesake. Eye-catching, and the straps don’t move once you dive. Great combo of performance and personality.

8. SPORTI x Alex Walsh Parker Paradise Tracy Double Strap Bikini Top – Approx $34

Another Walsh sister winner. The fit is consistent, the straps are snug, and the print says “I came to swim, not tan.”

9. JOLYN Women’s Solid Europe Bikini Bottom – Approx $34

Pairs with anything. Mid-coverage, full-performance. Doesn’t budge, doesn’t bag out, and yes—you can dolphin kick in these without tugging.

10. ARENA Women’s Solid Bandeau Bikini Set – Approx $80

Arena’s high-end offering, designed for top-tier swimmers. Streamlined and elegant, with tech suit DNA. This one turns heads at practice.

