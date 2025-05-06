Sporti Swimsuit Sizing & Fit Guide – Find Your Perfect Fit

When it comes to swimming, fit isn’t just about comfort — it’s about performance. The wrong swimsuit size can make or break your set. A suit that’s too loose creates drag and slips during flip turns. One that’s too tight digs into your shoulders or legs and distracts from your focus. The last thing you want to be thinking about during a main set is whether your suit is staying in place.

Sporti has carved out a place in the world of swimming as the go-to brand for value — but finding your right size still matters. Their suits are athletic-fit and built for performance, but if you’re coming from Speedo, Arena, or Dolfin, the cuts may feel slightly different. That’s why we built this guide: to make sure your first (or next) Sporti purchase fits exactly the way you want it to.

We’ll walk through size charts, how Sporti fits compared to other major brands, and what real swimmers are saying. Whether you’re buying for yourself, a club swimmer, or your kid’s first meet suit, this guide will help you nail the fit the first time.

Note: SwimSwam is most-read swimming news website in the world. SwimSwam is independently owned and operated. We are not owned by a nonprofit, governing body, or a retail company. Some, but not all, brands in our guides are SwimSwam partners. If you order via these affiliate links in this post, you help support our mission of unbiased, athlete-first journalistic swim coverage. Let’s dive in.

Understanding Sporti’s Size Chart

Women’s Sizes

Labeled numerically (28, 30, 32, etc.) – matching the competitive suit sizing scale. These numbers typically correspond with bust, waist, and hip measurements. For example, a size 32 is usually for a 32-inch bust.

Men’s Sizes

Listed in waist inches (e.g., 30, 32, 34). For jammers and briefs, the number should align with your pants waist size. If you wear a 32 in jeans, start with a 32 jammer.

Youth Sizes

Sporti uses a mix of numeric sizes (22, 24, 26) and descriptors (Youth 10, Youth 12). Measure your child’s height, weight, and torso/bust/waist if possible, and match it to the size chart. When in doubt, go by measurements, not age.

Measuring Tips

Use a soft measuring tape. For women, measure the bust at its fullest point, waist at the narrowest, and hips at the widest. For men, measure at the natural waist. Always compare those numbers to Sporti’s chart.