2025 French Elite Championships: Day 4 Prelims Recap

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Now halfway through the French Elite Championships, day four of the competition kicked off with a strong prelims session this morning. A range of events took place, as the men’s 200 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 breast, women’s 100 free, men’s 200 IM and women’s 800 free were all part of the lineup.

As a reminder, Leon Marchand is absent from this meet after being granted an exception that allowed him to qualify for the World Championships roster at the Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite last month.

While nothing too crazy happened in the men’s 200 back this morning, it should shape up to be an exciting race tonight. Leading the charge as the top seed tonight is Antoine Herlem, who posted a season-best time of 1:57.91. Claiming the #2 and #3 spots were Olympians Mewen Tomac (1:58.43) and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (1:58.70); Tomac placed 4th in the 200 back at the Olympics last summer, while Ndoye-Brouard finished 16th.

The top spot in the women’s 200 breast went to Adele Blanchetiere, who turned in a time of 2:31.79 to narrowly beat out Zia Dupont‘s 2:32.19. Securing the #3 seed heading into finals tonight in 2:33.89 was Roos Vanotterdijk, who just demolished her own Belgium national record in the 200 IM (2:09.73) on day one of the competition.

The women’s 100 free amped up the excitement, as 2024 Olympic semi-finalist Beryl Gastaldello raced into the top spot in 54.35, just under half a second off of her season-best (53.92) from February. Marina Jehl, who finished 7th at this meet last year, threw down a lifetime best time of 54.78 to clinch the runner-up position and knock .46 off of her previous time. Another semi-finalist in Paris, Marie Wattel picked up the #3 seed in 54.82.

With Marchand absent for the 200 IM, Jacques Saletes posted the top time this morning, as he raced into the wall in 2:02.39 to mark a new season-best. He narrowly edged out runner-up Jaouad Syoud, who turned in a time of 2:02.52. Last year’s iteration of this meet saw Syoud place 3rd while Saletes finished 5th, so it will be interesting to see what the pair throw down tonight.

The men’s 50 breast is shaping up to be a tight race this evening. Defending champion Carl Aitkaci is back in the mix, but only secured the #4 seed heading into finals in 27.59. Last year’s runner-up Jérémie Delbois leads the charge as the top seed with his lifetime best performance of 27.34, just ahead of Yamato Okadome, who posted a 27.38. Securing the #3 spot was Pierre Goudeneche in 27.57.