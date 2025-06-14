Roos Vanotterdijk Blasts 2:09.73 To Destroy Own Belgian Record By 3.5 Seconds

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Roos Vanotterdijk obliterated her own Belgian national record in the 200 IM to open up the 2025 French Elite Championships. At 20 years old, she dropped nearly 3.5 seconds from April to dip under 2:10 for the first time, posting a 2:09.73.

Vanotterdijk, who was last year’s European Champion in the 100 fly, first broke the 200 IM national record at the Malmsten Open in Stockholm two months ago. There, she registered a 2:13.22. Prior to that, the record belonged to Fanny Lecluyse, who went 2:13.68 in 2011.

Splits Comparison:

New National Record Former National Record 27.14 27.65 32.57 (59.71) 33.35 (1:01.00) 39.01 (1:38.72) 40.38 (1:41.38) 31.01 (2:09.73) 31.84 (2:13.22)

She improved across all four legs by at least a half second, but the biggest difference came from the breaststroke, where she chopped 1.37 seconds of her split from April.

With this swim, Vanotterdijk launches herself into the top ten times in the world this season and becomes a serious contender for a finalist spot at the World Championships.

2024-2025 LCM Women 200 IM Summer CAN

McIntosh 2 Alex

WALSH USA 2:08.45 3 Abbie

WOOD GBR 2:08.55 4 Yu

Yiting CHN 2:08.67 5 Kaylee

MCKEOWN AUS 2:08.58 6 Mary-Sophie

Harvey CAN 2:08.78 7 Ella

RAMSEY AUS 2:09.21 8 Phoebe

BACON USA 2:09.22 9 MIO

NARITA JPN 2:09.68 10 Roos

VANOTTERDIJK BEL 2:09.73 View Top 26»

In addition to the 200 IM, Vanotterdijk has broken national records in four other events this season: 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 100 fly. Two of these events, the 200 IM and the 100 fly (57.05), place her in the top ten in the world this year. If tonight was any indication for her other events, there’s still more room for improvement.