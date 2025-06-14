Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Roos Vanotterdijk Blasts 2:09.73 To Destroy Own Belgian Record By 3.5 Seconds

by Will Baxley 0

June 14th, 2025 Europe, International, News

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Saturday, June 14th – Thursday, June 19th
  • Prelims at 8am local (2am ET)/Finals at 6pm local (Noon ET)
  • Montpellier, France
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Central
  • Entries
  • Live Results
  • Recaps

Roos Vanotterdijk obliterated her own Belgian national record in the 200 IM to open up the 2025 French Elite Championships. At 20 years old, she dropped nearly 3.5 seconds from April to dip under 2:10 for the first time, posting a 2:09.73.

Vanotterdijk, who was last year’s European Champion in the 100 fly, first broke the 200 IM national record at the Malmsten Open in Stockholm two months ago. There, she registered a 2:13.22. Prior to that, the record belonged to Fanny Lecluyse, who went 2:13.68 in 2011.

Splits Comparison:

New National Record Former National Record
27.14 27.65
32.57 (59.71) 33.35 (1:01.00)
39.01 (1:38.72) 40.38 (1:41.38)
31.01 (2:09.73) 31.84 (2:13.22)

She improved across all four legs by at least a half second, but the biggest difference came from the breaststroke, where she chopped 1.37 seconds of her split from April.

With this swim, Vanotterdijk launches herself into the top ten times in the world this season and becomes a serious contender for a finalist spot at the World Championships.

2024-2025 LCM Women 200 IM

Summer CAN
McIntosh
06/09
WR 2:05.70
2Alex
WALSH		USA2:08.4506/07
3Abbie
WOOD		GBR2:08.5504/19
4Yu
Yiting 		CHN2:08.6705/18
5Kaylee
MCKEOWN		AUS2:08.5804/21
6Mary-Sophie
Harvey		CAN2:08.7806/09
7Ella
RAMSEY		AUS2:09.2106/09
8Phoebe
BACON		USA2:09.2206/07
9MIO
NARITA 		JPN2:09.6803/20
10Roos
VANOTTERDIJK 		BEL2:09.7306/14
View Top 26»

In addition to the 200 IM, Vanotterdijk has broken national records in four other events this season: 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 100 fly. Two of these events, the 200 IM and the 100 fly (57.05), place her in the top ten in the world this year. If tonight was any indication for her other events, there’s still more room for improvement.

0
