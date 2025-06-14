U.S. Men’s 200 Freestyle Depth Looking Formidable Ahead of Singapore Showdown With Team GB

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite Kieran Smith falling victim to the 26-swimmer roster limit for the men’s Worlds team in the very final event, as Santo Condorelli qualified for his first US National Team, the American men’s 4×200 free relay looks stacked for this summer.

Kieran Smith actually ends up as the only member of the 200 freestyle ‘A’ final not to make the squad, with Luka Mijatovic (400 free) and Chris Guiliano (4×100 free relay) qualifying in other events.

The winners of the 200 freestyle ‘B’ final (Destin Lasco) and ‘C’ final (Patrick Sammon) also made the cut for Singapore through their top-four finishes in the 100 freestyle.

In total, there are 10 men on the 26-strong roster who have been 1:46.5 or better so far this season

Season-Best Performances from U.S. 2025 Worlds Team, Men’s 200 Free

Nine of the 10 here set best times this season, with all of those coming in the last five weeks. Chris Guiliano is the only one not to have done so as his best of 1:45.38 is from 2024 Olympic Trials, and Shaine Casas set his best at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series at the start of May.

Add in Luca Urlando, who was 1:46.98 last season, and the U.S. can go any number of ways with this relay. If this event had semi-finals, they would almost be able to trot out a unique team of sub-1:47 swimmers in each round just from the swimmers already on the team.

This is by far the strongest and deepest team the U.S. has had over the last half-decade.

Year Top-10 Average 2021 1:46.85 2022 1:47.36 2023 1:46.98 2024 1:46.06 2025 1:45.52

That average is 1.46 seconds faster than in 2023, and whilst this is strongly affected by the makeup of the team it displays a cut-throat level of competition in the squad. It may not be an easy decision to decide who will be swimming prelims this summer.

That competition has been reflected in the projected add-up for the top four, which this year is only 0.23 seconds slower than the 4×200 World record of 6:58.55. That was set at the infamous 2009 World championships in Rome and has endured despite the close attention of the British team over the last four years.

Team GB were 6:58.58 in Tokyo for the third-fastest swim of all-time (the U.S. were 6:58.56 in 2008), but have been in the 6:59 range at the last two major international meets.

The quartet of Tom Dean, Matt Richards, James Guy and Duncan Scott own three of the top six swims all-time in this event, and will all return in Singapore. Tom Dean did take time off last fall while competing on Strictly Come Dancing (the UK version of Dancing with the Stars), so this may be the best chance for the U.S. to return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2016.

The versatility of the U.S. team does stand in stark contrast to their biggest rival for the 4×200 free relay crown this summer. Great Britain will likely have a pool of only seven men for this relay, four of whom have been under the 1:46.5 mark in 2024-25.

Season-Best Performances from GB 2025 Worlds Team, Men’s 200 Free

The last time the British quartet of Dean, Richards, Guy and Scott were beaten was by Russia at the 2021 European Championships. However, that was evidently not a taper meet for GB and they were nearly six seconds faster in Tokyo than the 7:04.61 they went in Budapest. Tapered, they are unbeaten in their last three swims (2021, 2023, 2024)

Nevertheless, the race in Singapore this summer looks to be shaping up into a mouthwatering clash between the big-game experience of Great Britain and the youthful speed of Team USA.