Maxime Grousset Swims 22.70 50 Fly to Break Own French Record.

2025 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

It is night one of the French Elite Championships, and national records are already falling. Maxime Grousset opened his meet by swimming 22.70 in the men’s 50 fly to break his own French record by two-hundredths.

Men’s 50 Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 22.27 – Andrii Govorov, UKR (2018)

World Junior Record: 22.96 – Diogo Ribeiro, POR (2022)

French Record: 22.72 – Maxime Grousset (2023)

French World Championship Qualifying Time: 23.04

Podium:

GOLD – Maxime Grousset (France), 22.70

SILVER – Michel Arkhangelsky (Russia), 23.14

BRONZE – Nikita Baez (France), 23.23

After putting the record on notice this morning, by blasting 22.74 in the prelims to earn the top qualifying spot by almost three tenths, Grousset came out hot tonight to win the event by more than four tenths of a second in a new French Record time of 22.70.

Grousset’s previous record of 22.72 came from the prelims of the 2023 World Championships, where he went on to win the bronze medal in finals.

His time today ties him with Henrique Martins for the 10th fastest performer of all-time spot, coming in just behind Thomas Ceccon and Ilya Kharun’s tie at 22.68. It also moves him into the top-20 swims in history, placing him in a three-way tie for 18th with Henrique Martins and Oleg Kostin.

Updated Top 10 Performer Rankings:

This will also rank him 2nd in the world this year, behind Kharun’s aforementioned 22.68 from Canadian Trials.

Grousset is also entered in the 100 fly, and the 50 and 100 freestyle events this week.