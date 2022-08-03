After First 50 Breast CG Gold, What’s Left for Adam Peaty to Accomplish?

Braden Keith contributed to this report.

When you’re a swimmer as great as Adam Peaty is, there aren’t many opportunities to achieve a new ‘first,’ but the breaststroking legend did just that in Tuesday’s 50 meter final at the Commonwealth Games. After silver medals in 2014 and 2018, he won a 50 breaststroke gold in 2022, filling out one of the few holes in his extensive resume.

Peaty won the race in 26.76, a bounce back swim after missing the podium in the 100 breast for the first time in nearly a decade. These Birmingham Games are his return to competition after a foot injury forced him to withdraw from Worlds and kept him out of the water for six weeks.

After finishing fourth in the 100, Peaty spoke to the media about the disappointment. He told the BBC, “something’s gone missing…haven’t felt the spark in it for the last two years…you can get burnout from the sport that you love…so it’s like how do we find our spark again.”

This victory might have pushed Peaty towards finding his spark again. It was a statement swim, reflected by his post-win celebration. During the victory lap after the medal ceremony, Peaty went straight to the stands to hand the Perry the Bull plushie to his one-year-old son. The win clearly meant a lot to him–not only did he silence those who thought he was done after the 100 breast, but he got to add a new line on his list of accomplishments.

So what’s left for the 27-year old?

Within the purview of his individual specialty, most of the gaps that remain are in short course meters. He has never won gold in the 50 breaststroke at the European Short Course Championships (he did win the 100 in 2017). He has also never won a Short Course World Championships gold medal in any event. Based on past comments, there’s a chance he never takes on short course meters again, so for now he’ll have to ‘settle’ for the long course career sweep. He also has ‘Project Immortal’, his goal to set a world record that stands the test of time.