Peaty Misses 100 Breast Podium For First Time In Nearly A Decade

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES
- Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022
- Birmingham, England
- Sandwell Aquatic Center
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entry List (PDF)
- Live Results
For the first time in nearly a decade, prolific British breaststroker Adam Peaty found himself off the podium in the men’s 100m breaststroke at a major elite international event.
Tonight in the men’s 100m breaststroke final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Peaty wound up in 4th place with a time of 59.86.
Taking gold was English teammate James Wilby who topped the podium in 59.25 while Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook snagged silver in 59.52. Rounding out the top 3 was Aussie Sam Williamson in 59.82 which meant Olympic champion and world record holder Peaty was the odd man out here in Birmingham.
However, the fact that Peaty is even racing here is a feat unto itself, as the dominant ace has been rehabbing a broken foot since at least May of this year. The injury rendered him out of the pool for this year’s World Championships and the father of one is just now getting back into form.
Peaty owns the World Record in a monstrous time of 56.88 which he clocked nearly 3 years ago in Gwangju. More recently, at the 2020 Olympic Games, Peaty beat the field in Tokyo by another sizable margin, capturing gold in 57.37.
The fact that Peaty stopped the clock in a somewhat pedestrian (for him!) time of 59.86 is merely an indication that the man is getting back into the groove after having been out of the water for several weeks this year.
We’ll see what the British ace is able to throw down in just a few weeks’ time at this year’s European Championships
I guess his much vaunted ‘PROJECT IMMORTAL’ has taken a bit of a hit here.
Adam will be back , he now has something to prove . One more cycle Mel .
Believe
Only Peaty and his coach know what happened tonight.
He swam a 59.0 earlier, so all he had to do was equal that.
So it was a bad swim, maybe a choke, but he wasn’t able to train in the usual manner.
100 breast might get competitive again.
Hopefully he takes this defeat better than the one to CVB
“the father of one is just now getting back into form”
Father Time comes for all. It was a nice run Adam.
He’s only 27 lol relax
He had a foot injury 10 weeks ago, I think he’s done fine all things considering and he will be back next year.
Metatarsal break. Usually = 2 months out the water. Serious injury, wouldn’t be swimming if the CWG wasn’t in England.
When Peaty wins gold in Paris just smile at some of the silly comments.
I don’t think it’s that at all. He might still be elite for another 6 years if he wants to be. He just missed time in the water in the past 2-3 months for a broken foot, and that’s after taking significant time off after the Olympics. I’d be pretty surprised if he isn’t back to 57s next year.
He’s hardly old by swimming standards but I did wince for him based on the timing of that Project Immortal stuff. I was thinking…you’re already past your peak but either don’t sense it or don’t want to acknowledge it.
A tag like that would have been awesome and well received if created in let’s say late 2016 when he was still ascending.
Yes, hype typed WR and just corrected, y’all.
Think you should check that world record😅