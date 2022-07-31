Peaty Misses 100 Breast Podium For First Time In Nearly A Decade

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List (PDF)

Live Results

For the first time in nearly a decade, prolific British breaststroker Adam Peaty found himself off the podium in the men’s 100m breaststroke at a major elite international event.

Tonight in the men’s 100m breaststroke final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Peaty wound up in 4th place with a time of 59.86.

Taking gold was English teammate James Wilby who topped the podium in 59.25 while Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook snagged silver in 59.52. Rounding out the top 3 was Aussie Sam Williamson in 59.82 which meant Olympic champion and world record holder Peaty was the odd man out here in Birmingham.

However, the fact that Peaty is even racing here is a feat unto itself, as the dominant ace has been rehabbing a broken foot since at least May of this year. The injury rendered him out of the pool for this year’s World Championships and the father of one is just now getting back into form.

Peaty owns the World Record in a monstrous time of 56.88 which he clocked nearly 3 years ago in Gwangju. More recently, at the 2020 Olympic Games, Peaty beat the field in Tokyo by another sizable margin, capturing gold in 57.37.

The fact that Peaty stopped the clock in a somewhat pedestrian (for him!) time of 59.86 is merely an indication that the man is getting back into the groove after having been out of the water for several weeks this year.

We’ll see what the British ace is able to throw down in just a few weeks’ time at this year’s European Championships