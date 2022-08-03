Emma McKeon Collects Medals #18 and #19 to Become Most Decorated CG Athlete Ever

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Just two days after becoming the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold-medallist of all-time, Emma McKeon has hit another milestone. With her two medals on Day 5 in Birmingham–bronze in the 100 free and gold in the mixed 4×100 medley relay–McKeon has become the most decorated athlete at the Commonwealth Games in history with 19 total medals.

Emma McKeon‘s Commonwealth Medals

Gold

2014 – Women’s 200 m freestyle

2014 – Women’s 4×100m freestyle relay

2014 – Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

2014 – Women’s 4×100m medley relay

2018 – Women’s 100m butterfly

2018 – Women’s 4×100m freestyle relay

2018 – Women’s 4×200m freestyle relay

2018 – Women’s 4×100m medley relay

2022 – Mixed 4×100m freestyle relay

2022 – Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

2022 – Women’s 50m Freestyle

2022 – Women’s 50m Butterfly

2022 — Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Silver

2022 — Women’s 100m Butterfly

Bronze

2014 — Women’s 100m Freestyle

2014 — Women’s 100m Butterfly

2018 — Women’s 200m Freestyle

2018 — Women’s 200m Butterfly

2022 — Women’s 100m Freestyle

McKeon’s record-breaking medal was the gold medal she won as part of Australia’s mixed 4×100 medley relay, where they went 3:41.30 to set a Commonwealth Games record.

Earlier in the week, it looked like Chad Le Clos would be the first to gain sole possession of the record; he earned silver in the 200 fly to tie for 18 with shooters Phillip Adams and Mick Gault. Two 4th place finishes on Day 5, however, allowed McKeon to surge past and take the record first. Le Clos will presumably be on the men’s 4×100 medley relay for South Africa.

The 28-year-old will likely be a part of the Australian women’s 4×100 medley relay on the last day of the Commonwealth Games, which gives her the chance to extend her medal count even further.

These two records come a year after a historic Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she earned 7 medals to become the most decorated Australian Olympian of all-time and the most decorated female athlete at a single Olympic Games.