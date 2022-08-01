Emma McKeon Extends Her Status as Commonwealth Games’ All-Time Winner

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

With her victory in the 50 butterfly at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has extended her lead as the most decorated Commonwealth Games gold medalist of all-time by winning 12 gold medals.

Earlier in the week, we reported that McKeon tied fellow Australian swimmers Susie O’Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones for the most Commonwealth Games gold medals of all time with 10. Now, she has further extended that lead, claiming gold medals in the 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle to bring her grand total up to 12.

Emma McKeon ’s Commonwealth Games Gold Medals:

2014 – Women’s 200 m freestyle

2014 – Women’s 4×100 m freestyle relay

2014 – Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay

2014 – Women’s 4×100 m medley relay

2018 – Women’s 100 m butterfly

2018 – Women’s 4×100 m freestyle relay

2018 – Women’s 4×200 m freestyle relay

2018 – Women’s 4×100 m medley relay

2022 – Mixed 4×100 m freestyle relay

2022 – Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

2022 – Women’s 50m Freestyle

2022 – Women’s 50m Butterfly

McKeon’s record-breaking 12th medal came via her victory in the women’s 50 butterfly, where she defeated 100 butterfly Champion Maggie MacNeil in a time of 25.90.

In addition to her 12 gold medals, McKeon also owns 1 silver medal and 4 bronze medals from the Commonwealth Games. With 17 medals overall, McKeon narrowly stands behind fellow swimmer Chad Le Clos and shooters Phillip Adams and Mick Gault for the most medals of all time, regardless of color. Le Clos just joined Adams and Gault for that title with his 18th Commonwealth Games medal, earning silver in the men’s 200 butterfly. McKeon has the opportunity to tie all three athletes during tomorrow’s 100 freestyle final, where she is the heavy favorite to win the gold medal.

McKeon’s achievement comes only a year after a historic 2021 Olympic Games that saw her earn 7 medals en route to becoming the most decorated Australian Olympian of all-time and becoming the most decorated female athlete at a single edition of the Olympic Games.