Adam Peaty On 100 Breast C’Wealth Loss: “I Need To Find That Spark Again”

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Event Schedule

Entry List (PDF)

Live Results

Last night Adam Peaty of Great Britain uncharacteristically came away medal-less in the men’s 100m breaststroke at a major international competition.

On night 3 of these 2022 Commonwealth Games, Peaty touched in a time of 59.86 to place 4th in the event in which he has won three long course World Championships titles, two Olympic golds and the even in which he currently owns the world record.

However, the fact that Peaty was even racing here in Birmingham was significant, as the dominant ace has been rehabbing a broken foot since at least May of this year. The injury rendered him out of the pool for this year’s World Championships.

Speaking to BBC about his 4th place finish in front of a home crowd, “It takes time to reflect and to heal. I’m going to take a long break, completely reset, and have a strong winter. I haven’t had a strong winter in 2 years and it’s showing.

“I’ve got to get back to basics. Something’s gone missing…haven’t felt the spark in it for the last 2 years…you can get burnout from the sport that you do love…so it’s like how do we find out spark again.”

Speaking of the 50m breast sprint, after a rough night where the 27-year-old said he got only about 2 hours sleep, Peaty made it into tomorrow evening’s 50m breaststroke final with a 2nd seeded semi-final swim of 27.03.

Helping Peaty bounce back from missing his first 100m breast podium in nearly a decade was longtime British and English teammate James Guy.

“Jimmy last night said ‘mate, don’t let the swimming define you’.

“It was kind of like a light switch. As sportspeople, we always think our results define us and the whole world sees us as our results,” Peaty told media today in Birmingham.

“But you know what, I have still done what I’ve done over the last eight years, still won every single championship, done all the world records – that hasn’t taken away from me, I’ve had one bad day at the office.”

From Guy’s point-of-view, the multi-Olympic medalist said of his words to Peaty, “I was chatting to him and he was a bit upset and I was like ‘mate, this is the one bad swim you’ve had in about 10 years.’

“You’re more than just a swimmer, it’s just a part of our journey, our career. Think about all the fourths I’ve got and not making the podium.

“Don’t let swimming define who you are – one bad race, it’s just a bad day at the office. We’ve all been there, don’t over-think it for goodness sake.”