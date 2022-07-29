Oliver Dawson Moves Up To #3 In Canadian 13-14 Rankings With 2:21 200 Breast

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 25 – August 1, 2022

Montreal, Quebec

Olympic Park & Olympic Rowing Basin

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

14-year-old Oliver Dawson stole the show on Night 4 of the 2022 Canadian Junior & Senior Championships in Montreal, dropping a massive best time to win the boys’ 14-15 200 breaststroke.

Dawson, a member of the Grand Prairie Piranhas, clocked 2:21.33 to touch first in the event by more than three seconds and knock nearly six seconds off his best time of 2:27.02, set in the prelims. Coming into the meet his best stood at 2:28.22.

With this swim, Dawson moves up into third all-time in the Canadian boys 13-14 rankings, trailing only a pair of Olympians in Matthew Huang and Gabe Mastromatteo.

For context, Dawson’s time would rank 14th in the U.S. 13-14 rankings, with only six swimmers having ever broken the 2:20-barrier.

Dawson wasn’t the only swimmer in the 14-15 age group that performed exceptionally, as two other 14-year-olds, Joshua Wall and Lucas Kim, also set best times to move up in the 13-14 rankings.

Wall, who represents the Richmond Rapids, dropped just under half a second in 2:24.52 to rank seventh all-time, while Kim, a member of the Surrey Knights, improved his best time by just over a second in 2:24.52 to move into eighth all-time.

Canadian Boys’ 13-14 200 Breaststroke Rankings (LCM)

Matthew Huang (Pacific Dolphins), 2:19.95 – 1999 Gabe Mastromatteo (Kenora Swimming), 2:20.61 – 2017 Oliver Dawson (Grand Prairie Piranhas Swim Club), 2:21.33 – 2022 Morgan Knabe (Canada), 2:23.34 – 1996 Joshua Young (Red Deer Catalina Swim Club), 2:23.67 – 2015 Simon Meier (Manta Swim Club), 2:24.38 – 2013 Joshua Wall (Richmond Rapids), 2:24.52 – 2022 Lucas Kim (Surrey Knights Swim Club), 2:24.53 – 2022 James Dergousoff (Chena Swim Club), 2:24.85 – 2011 James Hume (Chena Swim Club), 2:25.05 – 2020

Some impressive swims were also delivered in the other age groups in the 200 breast, as Ramac’s Steve Frantskevich improved his preliminary best time (2:18.34) by more than a second in 2:17.19 to win the 16-18 event over University of Calgary Swim Club’s Lorne Wigginton (2:19.78).

Frantskevich now ranks 12th all-time among 17-year-olds in Canada.

In the 19 & over 200 breast, it was Jacob Gallant, a member of the Fredericton Aquanauts, who lowered his best time by more than a second en route to breaking the New Brunswick Provincial Record in 2:16.23.

UBC’s Brodie Young placed second in a best of 2:16.78, while Saskatoon Goldfin Brayden Hemeon broke his third Saskatchewan Provincial Record of the meet to take third in 2:17.86.

In the 200 butterfly, University of Calgary Swim Club stalwart Kamryn Cannings further improved her best time set in the prelims, topping the girls’ 15-17 age group in a time of 2:14.62. Cannings, who had clocked 2:15.74 in the heats, moves up into 18th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

In the boys’ 100 freestyle, Will Browne dipped under his preliminary swim of 52.19 in 51.92 to win the 14-15 event, making him the eighth-fastest 15-year-old in Canadian history.

Closely trailing Browne was Killarney’s Paul Dardis (52.14) and Hyack’s Laon Kim (52.48). Dardis is the fastest 15-year-old ever in Canada, having been 50.76 earlier this year, while Kim’s swim marked a new best time and broke his own British Columbia 13-14 Age Record (52.84).

OTHER EVENTS