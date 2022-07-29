Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Oliver Dawson Moves Up To #3 In Canadian 13-14 Rankings With 2:21 200 Breast

2022 SPEEDO CANADIAN JUNIOR & SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

14-year-old Oliver Dawson stole the show on Night 4 of the 2022 Canadian Junior & Senior Championships in Montreal, dropping a massive best time to win the boys’ 14-15 200 breaststroke.

Dawson, a member of the Grand Prairie Piranhas, clocked 2:21.33 to touch first in the event by more than three seconds and knock nearly six seconds off his best time of 2:27.02, set in the prelims. Coming into the meet his best stood at 2:28.22.

With this swim, Dawson moves up into third all-time in the Canadian boys 13-14 rankings, trailing only a pair of Olympians in Matthew Huang and Gabe Mastromatteo.

For context, Dawson’s time would rank 14th in the U.S. 13-14 rankings, with only six swimmers having ever broken the 2:20-barrier.

Dawson wasn’t the only swimmer in the 14-15 age group that performed exceptionally, as two other 14-year-olds, Joshua Wall and Lucas Kim, also set best times to move up in the 13-14 rankings.

Wall, who represents the Richmond Rapids, dropped just under half a second in 2:24.52 to rank seventh all-time, while Kim, a member of the Surrey Knights, improved his best time by just over a second in 2:24.52 to move into eighth all-time.

Canadian Boys’ 13-14 200 Breaststroke Rankings (LCM)

  1. Matthew Huang (Pacific Dolphins), 2:19.95 – 1999
  2. Gabe Mastromatteo (Kenora Swimming), 2:20.61 – 2017
  3. Oliver Dawson (Grand Prairie Piranhas Swim Club), 2:21.33 – 2022
  4. Morgan Knabe (Canada), 2:23.34 – 1996
  5. Joshua Young (Red Deer Catalina Swim Club), 2:23.67 – 2015
  6. Simon Meier (Manta Swim Club), 2:24.38 – 2013
  7. Joshua Wall (Richmond Rapids), 2:24.52 – 2022
  8. Lucas Kim (Surrey Knights Swim Club), 2:24.53 – 2022
  9. James Dergousoff (Chena Swim Club), 2:24.85 – 2011
  10. James Hume (Chena Swim Club), 2:25.05 – 2020

Some impressive swims were also delivered in the other age groups in the 200 breast, as Ramac’s Steve Frantskevich improved his preliminary best time (2:18.34) by more than a second in 2:17.19 to win the 16-18 event over University of Calgary Swim Club’s Lorne Wigginton (2:19.78).

Frantskevich now ranks 12th all-time among 17-year-olds in Canada.

In the 19 & over 200 breast, it was Jacob Gallant, a member of the Fredericton Aquanauts, who lowered his best time by more than a second en route to breaking the New Brunswick Provincial Record in 2:16.23.

UBC’s Brodie Young placed second in a best of 2:16.78, while Saskatoon Goldfin Brayden Hemeon broke his third Saskatchewan Provincial Record of the meet to take third in 2:17.86.

In the 200 butterfly, University of Calgary Swim Club stalwart Kamryn Cannings further improved her best time set in the prelims, topping the girls’ 15-17 age group in a time of 2:14.62. Cannings, who had clocked 2:15.74 in the heats, moves up into 18th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

In the boys’ 100 freestyle, Will Browne dipped under his preliminary swim of 52.19 in 51.92 to win the 14-15 event, making him the eighth-fastest 15-year-old in Canadian history.

Closely trailing Browne was Killarney’s Paul Dardis (52.14) and Hyack’s Laon Kim (52.48). Dardis is the fastest 15-year-old ever in Canada, having been 50.76 earlier this year, while Kim’s swim marked a new best time and broke his own British Columbia 13-14 Age Record (52.84).

OTHER EVENTS

  • W 1500 FR
    • 13-year-old Liu Ziyun placed first in both the girls’ 13-14 1500 freestyle (17:57.87) and 200 butterfly (2:22.76), both significant drops in time.
    • Edmonton Keyano’s Emma Finlin knocked just over a second off her best time from the Canadian Trials in April to win the girls’ 15-17 1500 free by over 33 seconds in 16:40.90.
    • Pointe-Claire’s Megan Willar topped the 18+ age group in 17:03.01, just under two seconds off her best of 17:01.07.
  • M 100 FR
    • The 16-18 age group saw Ramac’s Kent Goni Avila go under his personal best time in 51.46 to win the event, narrowly edging out Surrey’s Yu Tong Wu (51.49).
    • Blake Tierney (50.78) won an incredibly tight battle with James LeBuke (50.81) and Edouard Fullum-Huot (50.86) to claim the 19 & over title. The time for LeBuke marked a new season-best after going 51.03 in the heats.
  • W 200 FLY
    • Grand Prairie’s Catherine Minic dropped her prelim best of 2:16.22 down to 2:15.60 to win the girls’ 18 & over 200 fly, with Nepean’s Breckin Gormley (2:16.28) taking second. Danielle Hanus, the top seed coming out of the prelims, scratched the final.

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
25 minutes ago

Where might one find those age group rankings?

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
Reply to  Braden Keith
1 minute ago

Thanks, didn’t know there was an all-seasons option!

