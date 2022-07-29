5-Time World Junior Champion Jade Hannah Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

2022 Pac-12 finalist Jade Hannah has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season at USC.

Hannah was originally scheduled to begin at USC in 2020, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Tokyo 2020 Olympic delays, she didn’t arrive until the fall of 2021.

The 20-year old Hannah is a five-time World Junior Champion, having represented Canada at that meet in both 2017 and 2019. In 2017, she won individual gold in the 50 backstroke along with both women’s and mixed medley gold medals; in 2019, she won the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes individually. She also has a silver and three bronze medals across those two meets.

As a freshman at USC last season, she placed 22nd at Pac-12s in the 50 free (22.74), 9th in the 100 back (52.77), and 8th in the 200 back (1:55.82). She hasn’t raced since those Pac-12 Championships in February.

Hannah’s best long course times in her primary events all came from 2019.

Hannah’s best times, LCM and SCY:

LCM SCY 50 free 25.8 22.68 100 free 56.26 50.33 50 back 27.91 25.23 100 back 59.62 52.66 200 back 2:09.28 1:53.99

With the graduation of Aussie Calypso Sheridan at the end of last season, Hannah was the odds-on favorite to take over the backstroke leg on the Trojan medley relays. That duty now probably falls to rising junior Caroline Famous (52.77 100 yard back last season). While the USC women do have a very good incoming class this fall, none of that group are primary backstrokers. IMer Justina Kozan could occupy many medley relay spots, though, with bests of 53.35 in the 100 back, 52.42 in the 100 fly, and 49.05 in the 100 free.

Because Hannah entered the portal after May 1, she would need an NCAA waiver to be eligible to compete this fall. Entering the portal does not require a student-athlete to transfer; rather, it gives them more freedom to discuss the possibility of a transfer with other programs.

The 2021-2022 season will be Lea Maurer’s first opportunity to lead the program on a full-time basis. She served as the interim head coach in the 2020-2021 season while Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave.