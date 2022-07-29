Daily Swim Coach Workout #731

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

SR/PS1

Snorkel, 8paddles

WarmUp 20:00 FR [100 w 2 x 8paddles, 100 w 1x8paddles, 100 w 1x 8paddles, 100 wo 8paddles]

Transition 3:00

#SeniorA

6 x 125 FR EN1 @ 1:25

Rest 1:30

8 x 400 FR EN2 @ 5:20 [1:20] [Distance = double]

#SeniorB

6 x 100 FR EN1 @ 1:30

Rest 1:00

8 x 375 FR EN2 @ 5:20 [1:25] [Distance = double]

#PreSeniorA

5 x 100 FR EN1 @ 1:35

1 x 50 FR EN1 @ 1:00

Rest 1:05

8 x 350 FR EN2 @ 5:20 [1:31] [Distance = double]

#PreSeniorB *

5 x 100 FR EN1 @ 1:40

Rest 1:40

8 x 325 FR EN2 @ 5:20 [1:38] [Distance = double]

#PreSeniorC *

5 x 100 FR EN1 @ 1:45

Rest 1:15

8 x 325 FR EN2 @ 5:20 [1:38] [Distance = double]

#PreSeniorD

5 x 100 FR EN1 @ 1:50

Rest :50

8 x 300 FR EN2 @ 5:20 [1:46] [Distance = double]



Transition 3:00 [1:18]

Kick 14 x 75 EN2 FR @ 1:25 [20:00]

[Kick 13 x 75 EN2 FR @ 1:30

[Kick 12 x 75 EN2 FR @ 1:35 *

[Kick 12 x 75 EN2 FR @ 1:40 *

[Kick 11 x 75 EN2 FR @ 1:45

[Kick 10 x 75 EN2 FR @ 1:55 +

[Kick 10 x 75 EN2 FR @ 2:00 +

[Kick 9 x 75 EN2 FR @ 2:05



Transition 3:00

#SeniorA

3 x

6 x 50 EN2 FR EN2 @ :35

Rest 2:00

#SeniorB #PreSeniorA

3 x

5 x 50 EN2 FR EN2 @ :40

Rest 2:00

#PreSeniorB #PreSeniorC #PreSeniorD

3 x

4 x 50 EN2 FR EN2 @ :45

Rest 2:00



200 CH REC

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

8paddles refer to the Finis figure 8 paddles. The warm up set consists of doing a 100 FR with the Finis paddles on both hands, then 2 x 100 swimming with both arms but with those paddles on only one of the arms (alternate), the final 100 in the round is without paddles on either hand. Repeat for 20:00



Chris Coraggio

Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.