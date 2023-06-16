Kaylee McKeown Blasts 2:03.70 200 Back For 4th Fastest Performance Of All-Time

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Kaylee McKeown put on a show en route to winning the women’s 200m backstroke on day four of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials.

21-year-old McKeown of Griffith University fired off a monster time of 2:03.70 to beat the field by nearly 7 seconds. Runner-up was Jenna Forrester who clocked 2:10.37 while Hannah Fredericks rounded out the top 3 in 2:10.84.

Splitting 1:00.72/1:02.98, McKeown was just over half a second off her World Record-setting mark of 2:03.14 notched at this year’s New South Wales State Open Championships.

Her 2:03.70 tonight represents the 4th swiftest performance in history. McKeown now owns 7 of the top 10 women’s LCM 200 backstroke performances of all time.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performances All-Time

Splits for her 2:03.70 performance this evening versus her 2:03.14 World Record are as follows: