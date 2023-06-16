Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaylee McKeown Blasts 2:03.70 200 Back For 4th Fastest Performance Of All-Time

Comments: 4

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Kaylee McKeown put on a show en route to winning the women’s 200m backstroke on day four of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials.

21-year-old McKeown of Griffith University fired off a monster time of 2:03.70 to beat the field by nearly 7 seconds. Runner-up was Jenna Forrester who clocked 2:10.37 while Hannah Fredericks rounded out the top 3 in 2:10.84.

Splitting 1:00.72/1:02.98, McKeown was just over half a second off her World Record-setting mark of 2:03.14 notched at this year’s New South Wales State Open Championships.

Her 2:03.70 tonight represents the 4th swiftest performance in history. McKeown now owns 7 of the top 10 women’s LCM 200 backstroke performances of all time.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performances All-Time

  1. 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
  2. 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
  3. 2:03.69 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
  4. 2:04.70 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
  5. 2:04.06 – Missy Franklin (USA) 2012
  6. 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
  7. 2:04.31 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
  8. 2:04.49 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2020
  9. 2:04.64 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2022
  10. 2:04.68 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021

Splits for her 2:03.70 performance this evening versus her 2:03.14 World Record are as follows:

McKeown’s WR McKeown’s 2:03.70
29.34 29.22
31.39 31.50
31.11 31.49
31.30 31.49
2:03.14 2:03.70

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Langevert56
4 seconds ago

I think you made a little mistake Retta in the Top 5 Women’s LCM backstroke. You wrote 2’04”70 instead 2’03”70.
By the way thank you very much for covering trials all around the world. Your articles are great, the icing on the cake of SwimSwam. 🙂

0
0
Reply
Steph
5 minutes ago

even splitting that last 100 is impressive
essentially even splitting the 2nd-4th 50 as well

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Steph
1
0
Reply
bubbles
6 minutes ago

Hey Retta, just letting you know that when you list the top performances of all time, you have put 2:04.70 instead of 2:03.70 😊

1
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  bubbles
27 seconds ago

and its missing kaylee’s 2:04.18 from may

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!