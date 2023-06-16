Kaylee McKeown Blasts 2:03.70 200 Back For 4th Fastest Performance Of All-Time

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10 a.m. local (8 p.m. previous day EDT)/Finals at 7 p.m. local (5 a.m. EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
Kaylee McKeown put on a show en route to winning the women’s 200m backstroke on day four of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials.
21-year-old McKeown of Griffith University fired off a monster time of 2:03.70 to beat the field by nearly 7 seconds. Runner-up was Jenna Forrester who clocked 2:10.37 while Hannah Fredericks rounded out the top 3 in 2:10.84.
Splitting 1:00.72/1:02.98, McKeown was just over half a second off her World Record-setting mark of 2:03.14 notched at this year’s New South Wales State Open Championships.
Her 2:03.70 tonight represents the 4th swiftest performance in history. McKeown now owns 7 of the top 10 women’s LCM 200 backstroke performances of all time.
Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performances All-Time
- 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- 2:03.35 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
- 2:03.69 – Regan Smith (USA) 2019
- 2:04.70 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2023
- 2:04.06 – Missy Franklin (USA) 2012
- 2:04.28 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
- 2:04.31 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
- 2:04.49 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2020
- 2:04.64 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2022
- 2:04.68 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS) 2021
Splits for her 2:03.70 performance this evening versus her 2:03.14 World Record are as follows:
|McKeown’s WR
|McKeown’s 2:03.70
|29.34
|29.22
|31.39
|31.50
|31.11
|31.49
|31.30
|31.49
|2:03.14
|2:03.70
I think you made a little mistake Retta in the Top 5 Women’s LCM backstroke. You wrote 2’04”70 instead 2’03”70.
By the way thank you very much for covering trials all around the world. Your articles are great, the icing on the cake of SwimSwam. 🙂
even splitting that last 100 is impressive
essentially even splitting the 2nd-4th 50 as well
Hey Retta, just letting you know that when you list the top performances of all time, you have put 2:04.70 instead of 2:03.70 😊
and its missing kaylee’s 2:04.18 from may