2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

We’re in for a high-octane set of finals on day two of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials. The men’s 100m back, women’s 100m breast, men’s 200m free, women’s 100m back and men’s 50m fly are all on the agenda as racers aim to qualify for next month’s World Championships in Fukuoka.

We’ll see Kaylee McKeown carry her momentum from a 200m IM victory into the women’s 100m back against the likes of fellow Olympians Mollie O’Callaghan and Madi Wilson.

As for the 200m free, Kyle Chalmers claimed the top seed out of the heats, but he has 400m free silver medalist here Elijah Winnington breathing down his neck.

Cameron McEvoy continued to prove he’s coming back to form with a swift morning outing in the men’s 50m fly; however, Commonwealth Games racer Cody Simpson will look to beat him to the wall in the fast and furious race.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

Commonwealth Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Australian Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)

All Comers Record: 52.38, Mitch Larkin (2019)

Swimming Australia QT: 53.00

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.03

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

Commonwealth Record: 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)

All Comers Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)

Swimming Australia QT: 1:06.40

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.35

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

Australian Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

All Comers Record: 1:43.86, Michael Phelps (2007)

Swimming Australia QT: 1:46.06

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.06

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)

Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

Australian Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

All Comers Record: 23.05, Ben Armbruster (2023)

