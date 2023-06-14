2023 French Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, June 11th – Friday, June 16th
- Rennes, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Entries
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Prelims Recap / Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap / Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap / Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
All eyes will once again be on Leon Marchand on the fourth night of action from the French Elite Championships, as the 21-year-old will aim to go four-for-four with one of his best events on the docket.
Marchand will compete in the 200 IM tonight in Rennes, the event in which he is the reigning world champion, where he’ll have a chance to reclaim the top spot in the world rankings, a position he held for a few weeks after clocking 1:55.68 in April, but was overtaken by China’s Wang Shun (1:55.55) last month.
If Marchand were to swim a season-best time, he would realistically be in contention to take down his French Record of 1:55.22, set last summer en route to the world title in Budapest.
He qualified third out of the men’s 200 IM heats this morning in a time of 2:00.46, trailing Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (2:00.26) and Algeria’s Jaouad Syoud (2:00.41).
The highlight of this morning’s session was the performance of Charlotte Bonnet, who broke her own French Record by five one-hundredths in a time of 1:07.71. She will need to take off a bigger chunk tonight if she is to add this event to her Worlds lineup, having already qualified in the 200 IM.
Marie Wattel, who has already punched her ticket to Fukuoka in the 50 free and 100 fly, led the women’s 100 free this morning in 54.58, followed by Beryl Gastaldello (55.05) and Mary-Ambre Moluh (55.24).
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- French Record: 1:55.22, Leon Marchand – 2022
- French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:58.53
- Leon Marchand, 1:56.25
- Clement Bidard, 2:00.02
- Enzo Tesic, 2:00.27
- Emilien Mattenet, 2:00.67
- Jeremy Desplanches, 2:00.73
- Jacques Saletes, 2:01.98
- Lucien Vergnes, 2:02.89
- Leo Gruart, 2:04.79
Algerian Jaouad Syoud stormed to victory in the consolation final, clocking 1:59.98, just under two seconds shy of his National Record set last year (1:58.12).
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- French Record: 1:07.71, Charlotte Bonnet – 2023
- French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:07.12
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- French Record: 1:55.62, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – 2022
- French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:58.07
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL
- French Record: 2:05.09, Aurore Mongel – 2009
- French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 2:09.07
MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL
- French Record: 27.36, Giacomo Perez-Dortona – 2009
- French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 27.20
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- French Record: 52.74, Charlotte Bonnet – 2018
- French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 53.88
LAME
Leon 1st 1:56.25
he is tired
syoud in the b final doing an EGREGIOUS dolphin kick on breast
it is so obvious i could see it from all angles
most blatant downward kick after every breaststroke kick from syoud in the b final
the full body undulation should have made it an obvious dq
Final prediction for Marchand – 1:56.37
.12 off 1:56.25 very strong middle 100 and it was scary to watch that. His fly split was a little slower than I thought it would be but great race nonetheless.
Nice prediction