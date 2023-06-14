2023 French Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

All eyes will once again be on Leon Marchand on the fourth night of action from the French Elite Championships, as the 21-year-old will aim to go four-for-four with one of his best events on the docket.

Marchand will compete in the 200 IM tonight in Rennes, the event in which he is the reigning world champion, where he’ll have a chance to reclaim the top spot in the world rankings, a position he held for a few weeks after clocking 1:55.68 in April, but was overtaken by China’s Wang Shun (1:55.55) last month.

If Marchand were to swim a season-best time, he would realistically be in contention to take down his French Record of 1:55.22, set last summer en route to the world title in Budapest.

He qualified third out of the men’s 200 IM heats this morning in a time of 2:00.46, trailing Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (2:00.26) and Algeria’s Jaouad Syoud (2:00.41).

The highlight of this morning’s session was the performance of Charlotte Bonnet, who broke her own French Record by five one-hundredths in a time of 1:07.71. She will need to take off a bigger chunk tonight if she is to add this event to her Worlds lineup, having already qualified in the 200 IM.

Marie Wattel, who has already punched her ticket to Fukuoka in the 50 free and 100 fly, led the women’s 100 free this morning in 54.58, followed by Beryl Gastaldello (55.05) and Mary-Ambre Moluh (55.24).

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

French Record: 1:55.22, Leon Marchand – 2022

– 2022 French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:58.53

Algerian Jaouad Syoud stormed to victory in the consolation final, clocking 1:59.98, just under two seconds shy of his National Record set last year (1:58.12).

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

French Record: 1:07.71, Charlotte Bonnet – 2023

– 2023 French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:07.12

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

French Record: 1:55.62, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – 2022

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:58.07

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

French Record: 2:05.09, Aurore Mongel – 2009

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 2:09.07

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

French Record: 27.36, Giacomo Perez-Dortona – 2009

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 27.20

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL