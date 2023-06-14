Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 French Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 10

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

All eyes will once again be on Leon Marchand on the fourth night of action from the French Elite Championships, as the 21-year-old will aim to go four-for-four with one of his best events on the docket.

Marchand will compete in the 200 IM tonight in Rennes, the event in which he is the reigning world champion, where he’ll have a chance to reclaim the top spot in the world rankings, a position he held for a few weeks after clocking 1:55.68 in April, but was overtaken by China’s Wang Shun (1:55.55) last month.

If Marchand were to swim a season-best time, he would realistically be in contention to take down his French Record of 1:55.22, set last summer en route to the world title in Budapest.

He qualified third out of the men’s 200 IM heats this morning in a time of 2:00.46, trailing Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (2:00.26) and Algeria’s Jaouad Syoud (2:00.41).

The highlight of this morning’s session was the performance of Charlotte Bonnet, who broke her own French Record by five one-hundredths in a time of 1:07.71. She will need to take off a bigger chunk tonight if she is to add this event to her Worlds lineup, having already qualified in the 200 IM.

Marie Wattel, who has already punched her ticket to Fukuoka in the 50 free and 100 fly, led the women’s 100 free this morning in 54.58, followed by Beryl Gastaldello (55.05) and Mary-Ambre Moluh (55.24).

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

  • French Record: 1:55.22, Leon Marchand – 2022
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:58.53
  1. Leon Marchand, 1:56.25
  2. Clement Bidard, 2:00.02
  3. Enzo Tesic, 2:00.27
  4. Emilien Mattenet, 2:00.67
  5. Jeremy Desplanches, 2:00.73
  6. Jacques Saletes, 2:01.98
  7. Lucien Vergnes, 2:02.89
  8. Leo Gruart, 2:04.79

Algerian Jaouad Syoud stormed to victory in the consolation final, clocking 1:59.98, just under two seconds shy of his National Record set last year (1:58.12).

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

  • French Record: 1:07.71, Charlotte Bonnet – 2023
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:07.12

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

  • French Record: 1:55.62, Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – 2022
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:58.07

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

  • French Record: 2:05.09, Aurore Mongel – 2009
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 2:09.07

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

  • French Record: 27.36, Giacomo Perez-Dortona – 2009
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 27.20

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

  • French Record: 52.74, Charlotte Bonnet – 2018
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 53.88

In This Story

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

10 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bubo
2 minutes ago

LAME

3
-2
Reply
Tomek
3 minutes ago

Leon 1st 1:56.25

1
0
Reply
miself
3 minutes ago

he is tired

0
-1
Reply
owen
9 minutes ago

syoud in the b final doing an EGREGIOUS dolphin kick on breast

5
-1
Reply
miself
Reply to  owen
8 minutes ago

it is so obvious i could see it from all angles

1
-1
Reply
maheny
10 minutes ago

most blatant downward kick after every breaststroke kick from syoud in the b final

5
-1
Reply
miself
Reply to  maheny
6 minutes ago

the full body undulation should have made it an obvious dq

1
-1
Reply
BigBoiJohnson
18 minutes ago

Final prediction for Marchand – 1:56.37

11
-2
Reply
PFA
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
1 minute ago

.12 off 1:56.25 very strong middle 100 and it was scary to watch that. His fly split was a little slower than I thought it would be but great race nonetheless.

0
0
Reply
mclovin
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
1 minute ago

Nice prediction

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!