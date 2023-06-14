16-Year-Old Alana Berlin Takes Disqualification with 26.49 LCM 50 Underwater Kick

16 year old Alana Berlin of Schroeder YMCA in Wisconsin swam a full 50 underwater in a meet this past weekend. Full video of the race can be seen below.

Although Berlin was ultimately disqualified in the race for going past 15 meters underwater, the swim is still impressive. One may ask why the 15 meter rule is even a thing.

Science can help explain this. As seen in the video, Berlin beats the rest of her heat by over a body length and a half (and most of them by 2-3 body lengths). Swimming is faster underwater than it is over the water due to the lack of surface tension that one faces when swimming above the water.

Berlin’s coach told SwimSwam that the motivation for the 50 free was to see if she has improved and “increased her speed/ capacity to kick underwater” as this was Berlin’s second time doing the full 50 free underwater LCM. Previously, she had gone a 27low around a year ago, so that goal was achieved. In addition, her coach also said another goal was “to see if she could maintain kick tempo as she progresses down the pool.”

It is not uncommon for swimmers to compete in meets and do a full 50 underwater. Ryan Lochte took the disqualification back in 2015 and had done so numerous times before.

One of the most famous swimmers who was known for swimming underwater for much of his race was David Berkoff, Katharine Berkoff‘s father. David Berkoff swam 32 meters underwater off his start in his LCM 100 backstroke and earned the term the “Berkoff Blast.”

Berlin has a *legal* best time of 27.57 in the LCM 50 free which she swam last month at the Indy Spring Cup. Her best events are the SCY 100 back (52.31) and 100 fly (52.58).