Charlotte Bonnet Lowers Own French Record In 100 Breaststroke

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Charlotte Bonnet scored a new national record while competing in the heats of the women’s 100m breaststroke on day 4 of the 2023 French Elite Championships.

28-year-old Bonnet stopped the clock this morning in a time 1:07.71 for the top seed, slicing .05 off her previous lifetime best and French standard of 1:07.76 in the process. That prior record was established just this past March at the Giant Open.

This morning Bonnet opened in 31.83 and closed in 35.88 to hold about a half-second advantage over the next-closest swimmer Justine Delmas who notched a mark of 1:08.25.

Below is a comparison of splits between Bonnet’s March performance and her outing here in Rennes.

Bonnet’s Old Record – 1:07.76 Bonnet’s New Record – 1:07.71 31.54 31.83 36.22 35.88

Prior to her 1:07.76 performance, Bonnet’s swiftest 100m breast time rested at the 1:08.27 she logged in Marseille just one week earlier.

The 100m breast represents Bonnet’s second individual long course meters French record. She also is the fastest French woman ever in the 100m freestyle, owning the national standard with her time of 52.74 from the 2018 French Championships.

Over short course, Bonnet owns the trifecta of breaststroke records. She set the marks at 29.98 in the 50m, 1:05.03 in the 100m and 2:21.34 in the 200m, the latter two of which were logged just last year.

It’s worth noting that this French record is still well behind the rest of the world in terms of the women’s 100m breaststroke. This new mark of 1:07.71 ranks Bonnet outside the list of top 25 performers in the world for this season and would have placed just 18th at the 2022 World Championships.