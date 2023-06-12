Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 French Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The second day of the 2023 French Elite Championships saw Leon Marchand swim another lifetime best during morning prelims, this time in the 200-meter freestyle with a 1:48.70 that shaved over five seconds off his previous mark.

But the 21-year-old Arizona State star will likely need another sizable drop to top the podium tonight as 25-year-old Roman Fuchs led the heats two seconds ahead of Marchand with a personal-best 1:46.70 that snuck under the French qualifying time in the event. For one possible point of reference, Marchand’s best 200-yard freestyle time is a 1:30.77 from March, which converts to a 1:43.95 in long course meters.

Racing on Monday night in Rennes will get started with a tight battle in the women’s 100 backstroke final, where Analia Pigree (1:01.05), Pauline Mahieu (1:00.50), and Emma Terebo (1:00.48) were all within a second of top seed Mary-Ambre Moluh (1:00.11). Two-time Olympian Beryl Gastaldello (1:01.27) is also lurking not far behind as the fifth seed.

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard paced the men’s 100 back prelims with a Fukuoka qualifying time of 53.95, with three other swimmers also finishing under the 55-second threshold. Clement Secchi logged 54.37 to flank Ndoye-Brouard, Mewen Tomac will be on the other side in 54.51, and Antoine Herlem is in the mix as well with a morning time of 54.91.

In the women’s 200 breaststroke, national record holder Justine Delmas cruised to the top seed in prelims (2:26.88) nearly three seconds ahead of Charlotte Bonnet (2:29.54), who was the only other swimmer under the 2:30 barrier.

After Fuchs and Marchand face off in the men’s 200 free, the session will conclude with the women’s 1500 free, where Anastasia Kirpichnikova will try to add another event to her Worlds schedule after becoming the first Frenchwoman in seven years to qualify internationally for the 400 free.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Final

  • French Record: 59.50, Laure Manaudou (2006)
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:00.29

Top 8:

  1. Pauline Mahieu – 59.66
  2. Analia Pigree – 59.79
  3. Mary-Ambre Moluh – 59.80
  4. Emma Terebo – 1:00.09
  5. Nina Kost – 1:01.79
  6. Bertille Cousson – 1:02.04
  7. Aela Janvier – 1:02.85
  8. Lou-Anne Guiton – 1:02.89

Pauline Mahieu pulled out the victory in a tight finish as three other swimmers were within a half second of her. The 24-year-old Mahieu touched first in a personal-best 59.66, dropping nearly a tenth off her previous-best 59.75 from last year’s European Championships. She’s now only .16 seconds away from Laure Manaudou‘s French record of 59.50 from way back in 2006.

Analia Pigree also posted a lifetime best with a 59.79 en route to second place, edging Mary-Ambre Moluh by just .01 seconds. Pigree, 21, shaved almost a tenth off her previous-best 59.88 from the 2021 French Winter Nationals. Moluh and Emma Terebo (1:00.09) also finished under France’s qualifying time for Fukuoka (1:00.29).

Men’s 100 Backstroke – Final

  • French Record: 52.11, Camille Lacourt (2010)
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 54.01

Top 8:

  1. Mewen Tomac – 52.87
  2. Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – 53.53
  3. Clement Secchi – 54.20
  4. Antoine Herlem – 55.08
  5. Clement Bidard – 55.26
  6. Jules Andre – 55.40
  7. Michel Arkhangelsky – 55.40
  8. Ladislas Salczer – 55.54

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Final

  • French Record: 2:25.12, Justine Delmas (2021)
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 2:24.63

Top 8:

  1. Charlotte Bonnet – 2:25.21
  2. Justine Delmas – 2:26.13
  3. Fantine Lesaffre – 2:28.72
  4. Melina Giraudeau – 2:30.04
  5. Adele Blanchetiere – 2:30.30
  6. Zia Dupont – 2:30.74
  7. Lucie Vasquez – 2:31.56
  8. Dounia Chaar – 2:37.16

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Final

  • French Record: 1:43.14, Yannick Agnel (2012)
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 1:46.79

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – Final

  • French Record: 16:03.01, Laure Manaudou (2006)
  • French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 16:13.94

miself
3 minutes ago

what was his last 50 split?

0
0
Reply
James Sutherland
Admin
Reply to  miself
33 seconds ago

25.30/27.10/27.03/27.01

1
0
Reply
DLswim
6 minutes ago

Solid swim for Marchand, incredible underwaters. The 4 IM WR definitely within striking distance.

1
0
Reply
miself
6 minutes ago

he was out kind of slow I think he will swim faster on the relay in fukuoka when he is chasing someone
ie. Carson foster having deja vu

0
-1
Reply
Walls
9 minutes ago

1:46.4 and I’m not overwhelmed. We’ve really been spoiled lately as fans.

1
0
Reply
DirtSwimmer
10 minutes ago

Leon 1:46.44. Solid, but definitely shows the power of his underwaters in short course.

4
0
Reply
miself
10 minutes ago

1:46.44 a little slower than i thought but not slow by any stretch

1
-1
Reply
snailSpace
Reply to  miself
7 minutes ago

I did a calculation with his 200 breast drops from his old PB to his new PB and his prelims time to his finals time from yesterday, and applied it to his prelims time from this morning, which gave me two numbers with the arithmetic and geometric mean of 1:46.41. Surprised to be so close!

0
0
Reply
PFA
11 minutes ago

outside smoke from Marchand

0
0
Reply
PhillyMark
11 minutes ago

Lochte-esque last wall by Leon

1
0
Reply

