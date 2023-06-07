Anastasiia Kirpichnikova Cleared To Represent France At 2023 World Championships

World Championship medalist and European short course champion Anastasiia Kirpichnikova can officially represent France on the international stage, with World Aquatics approving her sporting citizenship change on Tuesday.

Kirpichnikova confirmed to SwimSwam that World Aquatics approved the change on June 6, allowing the Russian-born distance swimmer to compete at this summer’s World Championships under the French flag.

Kirpichnikova will represent France in the women’s 5km and 10km open water events at the World Championships, and will have the opportunity to add some pool events to her lineup later this month at the French Elite Championships.

Kirpichnikova initially qualified for the French team in open water in only the 5km event, having placed second at the Martinique Open, but added the 10km to her lineup (having finished third) after winner Lisa Pou opted to represent Monaco internationally.

Despite those performances, Kirpichnikova’s status for Worlds was still up in the air, with World Aquatics having indicated it was unlikely her paperwork would be completed in time.

However, everything has now been cleared, and the soon-to-be 23-year-old will provide the French team with a big boost in Fukuoka and ultimately Paris 2024.

Kirpichnikova has been living in France for four years while training under coach Philippe Lucas.

Kirpichnikova was the 2021 European SC champion in the women’s 400, 800 and 1500 free, and also won silver at the Long Course Euros that year (officially the 2020 Championships in Budapest) in the 800 and 1500 behind Simona Quadarella.

At those SC Euros, Kirpichnikova notably came within three-tenths of breaking the world record in the 1500 free (15:18.30).

At the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kirpichnikova was a finalist in both the 800 and 1500 free, placing eighth and seventh, respectively, after swimming significantly faster times in the prelims (that would’ve finished fourth and fifth in the final).

The French Elite Championships will run from June 11-16 in Rennes, France.