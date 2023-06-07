John Fox Named New Head Diving Coach At Auburn

Courtesy: Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – John Fox, one of the nation’s top club coaches with over a decade of experience at the club and international level has been named Auburn’s head Diving coach, head Swim and Dive coach Ryan Wochomurka announced Wednesday.

SwimSwam Note: Fox will be replacing Jeff Shaffer, who announced his retirement in April after a decorated 24-year career leading the Tigers.

Fox arrives on the Plains following a prolific coaching career in the club ranks, most recently serving as both the head coach and CFO of Moss Farms Diving Club in Moultrie, Georgia.

“Diving has been a part of my personal story since I can remember,” said Fox. “Beginning as a junior diver, moving to the collegiate ranks, continuing several years as a club coach and traveling as a coach for USA Diving, I am now both honored and excited to join the Auburn Swim and Dive Community.

“I am inspired by the history of this program, and I look forward to working with the caliber of student-athletes drawn to this incredible University. Building upon the firm foundation set before me, I am driven to lead and support current and future divers to succeed in the NCAA arena, and I truly look forward to the opportunity to serve as Head Diving Coach at Auburn University.”

Over the last decade, Fox has developed more than 30 divers who went on to compete at the Division I level. Not only did he aid the careers of four NCAA All-Americans but Fox also tutored reigning Platform Champion Carson Tyler.

“After an extensive national search, we found the right man in John Fox to aid in the upward trajectory of the entirety of our program,” Wochomurka said. “John has established himself as the top developmental coach in the country and has a proven track record of developing student-athletes into champions in the pool and champions for life.

“He leads with passion, integrity, humility, and faith. I look forward to sharing the deck with John in our continued pursuit to add to the storied legacy that is Auburn Swimming and Diving. Excited to welcome John, Tiffany, Charlee Rae, and Liam to the Plains. War Eagle!”

Fox’s coaching resume is also highlighted by 11 Junior National medalists, five Junior International medalists, a Boys USD Junior National Team Championship, two YMCA National Championships, seven Junior National champions and an Olympic Trials finalist in 2021.

Awarded the 2021 USPOC Diving Development Coach of the Year, Fox has also earned the Moose Moss Diving Coach of the Year Award in 2017 and was selected to coach the Junior Pan Am Games in 2021 as well as the Junior Pan Am Championships in 2019 and 2021.

No stranger to the international stage, Fox has served as Vice-Chair of the USA Diving Coach Advisory Council since 2020. United States head Olympic Coach Drew Johansen has been a mentor for Fox dating back to 2019.

Prior to Moss Farms, Fox spent time at UCF as the Academic Services representative for the Knights Track and Field Team.

During his time in Lexington, Fox served as the Head Diving Coach at Lexington Country Club as well as the Assistant Diving Coach for the Kentucky Dive Club.

Fox graduated with a Bachelor of Political Science degree from the University of Kentucky in 2014 and earned both his MBA and Masters in Sports Business Management from UCF in 2016.