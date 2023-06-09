All The Links For The 2023 French Elite Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 French Elite Championships kick off tomorrow in Rennes, with the competition representing the sole qualifying opportunity for this summer’s World Championships.

The best swimmers in France will be lining up to meet or exceed the World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts necessary for Fukuoka, with the nation trying to improve upon its 5th-place finish in the overall swimming medal table at last year’s World Championships.

There in Budapest, France amassed a total of 8 medals, including 2 golds, 4 silvers and 2 bronze medals. The golds both came from Arizona State University’s Leon Marchand, with the 21-year-old phenom topping the men’s 200m and 400m IM podiums.

Maxime Grousset also did some damage, reaping bronze in the 50m free and silver in the 100m free.

At these championships, Marchand is set to take on a massive schedule of six events. His lineup includes the 200m breast, 200m free, 100m fly, 200m fly, 200m IM and 400m IM.

Marchand ranks #1 in the world in the 400m IM, carrying a season-best of 4:07.80 while the Bob Bowman-trained star ranks #2 in the 200m IM with a season-best of 1:55.68.

Grousset is sticking to his bread-and-butter sprints which include the 50m/100m free and 50m/100m fly races.

Multi-Olympic medalist Florent Manaudou is following suit, entered in the 50m/100m free and 50m fly events.

On the women’s side, we’ll see Anastasia Kirpichnikova, formerly of Russia, vie for a World Championships roster spot and represent France for her first time.

She’s the one to beat in the distance freestyle events, ready to rumble in the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m distances.

Key Entrants

David Aubry

Charlotte Bonnet

Jeremy Desplanches (SUI)

Ana Egorova

Beryl Gastaldello

Maxime Grousset

Melanie Henique

Damien Joly

Fantine Lesaffre

Leon Marchand

Florent Manaudou

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard

Marc-Antoine Olivier

Analia Pigree

Lilou Ressencourt

Mikel Schreuders (ARU)

Jeremy Stravius

Jaouad Syoud (ARG)

Mewen Tomac

Marie Wattel