World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 2 Of French Elite Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The French roster for next month’s World Championships grew by 4 new swimmers after day 2 of the nation’s trials.

The men’s 100m back saw two qualifiers in the form of Mewen Tomac and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, with their respective efforts of 52.87 and 53.53 clearing the FFN-mandated selection standard of 54.01.

The women’s 100m back also saw its top two finishers make the grade, with winner Pauline Mahieu (59.66) and runner-up Analia Pigree (59.79) both dipping under the qualification time of 1:00.29 needed for Fukuoka.

Leon Marchand impressed yet again, following up his explosive 200m breast performance from night one with a victory in the 200m free this evening. The 21-year-old Arizona State University star punched a time of 1:46.44 to become France’s 3rd fastest man in history.

Speaking of history, newly-minted French national Anastasia Kirpichnikova ended another distance freestyle drought for the nation, qualifying for Fukuoka in the 1500m free.

Kirpichnikova, formerly of Russia, notched a winning time of 16:04.89 to add the 1500m free to her 400m free event from last night. In doing so, the 22-year-old became the first Frenchwoman to qualify for the event at a major international meet since Laure Manaudou at the 2007 World Championships, where she placed eighth.

French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 2

  • Charlotte Bonnet – women’s 200m IM (2:10.64)
  • Fantine Lesaffre – women’s 200m IM (2:11.59)
  • Logan Fontaine – men’s 400m free (3:46.60)
  • Marie Wattel – women’s 100m fly (57.34)
  • Anastasia Kirpichnikova – women’s 400m free (4:08.70), 1500m free (16:04.89)
  • Leon Marchand – men’s 200m breast (2:06.59), 200m free (1:46.44)
  • Antoine Marc – men’s 200m breast (2:09.68)
  • Pauline Mahieu – women’s 100m back (59.66)
  • Analia Pigree – women’s 100m back (59.79)
  • Mewen Tomac – men’s 100m back (52.87)
  • Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – men’s 100m back (53.53)

1
Ldn
44 minutes ago

Fuchs may have qualified for the 200 free; does it not say if fewer than two qualify from the final for a ceratain event, they will refer back to the heats where Fuchs swam the Q mark? Under 3.2 in the criteria

