World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 2 Of French Elite Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, June 11th – Friday, June 16th
- Rennes, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Entries
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Prelims Recap / Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Live Results
- Live Stream
The French roster for next month’s World Championships grew by 4 new swimmers after day 2 of the nation’s trials.
The men’s 100m back saw two qualifiers in the form of Mewen Tomac and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, with their respective efforts of 52.87 and 53.53 clearing the FFN-mandated selection standard of 54.01.
The women’s 100m back also saw its top two finishers make the grade, with winner Pauline Mahieu (59.66) and runner-up Analia Pigree (59.79) both dipping under the qualification time of 1:00.29 needed for Fukuoka.
Leon Marchand impressed yet again, following up his explosive 200m breast performance from night one with a victory in the 200m free this evening. The 21-year-old Arizona State University star punched a time of 1:46.44 to become France’s 3rd fastest man in history.
Speaking of history, newly-minted French national Anastasia Kirpichnikova ended another distance freestyle drought for the nation, qualifying for Fukuoka in the 1500m free.
Kirpichnikova, formerly of Russia, notched a winning time of 16:04.89 to add the 1500m free to her 400m free event from last night. In doing so, the 22-year-old became the first Frenchwoman to qualify for the event at a major international meet since Laure Manaudou at the 2007 World Championships, where she placed eighth.
French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 2
- Charlotte Bonnet – women’s 200m IM (2:10.64)
- Fantine Lesaffre – women’s 200m IM (2:11.59)
- Logan Fontaine – men’s 400m free (3:46.60)
- Marie Wattel – women’s 100m fly (57.34)
- Anastasia Kirpichnikova – women’s 400m free (4:08.70), 1500m free (16:04.89)
- Leon Marchand – men’s 200m breast (2:06.59), 200m free (1:46.44)
- Antoine Marc – men’s 200m breast (2:09.68)
- Pauline Mahieu – women’s 100m back (59.66)
- Analia Pigree – women’s 100m back (59.79)
- Mewen Tomac – men’s 100m back (52.87)
- Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – men’s 100m back (53.53)
Fuchs may have qualified for the 200 free; does it not say if fewer than two qualify from the final for a ceratain event, they will refer back to the heats where Fuchs swam the Q mark? Under 3.2 in the criteria