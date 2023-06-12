World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 2 Of French Elite Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The French roster for next month’s World Championships grew by 4 new swimmers after day 2 of the nation’s trials.

The men’s 100m back saw two qualifiers in the form of Mewen Tomac and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard, with their respective efforts of 52.87 and 53.53 clearing the FFN-mandated selection standard of 54.01.

The women’s 100m back also saw its top two finishers make the grade, with winner Pauline Mahieu (59.66) and runner-up Analia Pigree (59.79) both dipping under the qualification time of 1:00.29 needed for Fukuoka.

Leon Marchand impressed yet again, following up his explosive 200m breast performance from night one with a victory in the 200m free this evening. The 21-year-old Arizona State University star punched a time of 1:46.44 to become France’s 3rd fastest man in history.

Speaking of history, newly-minted French national Anastasia Kirpichnikova ended another distance freestyle drought for the nation, qualifying for Fukuoka in the 1500m free.

Kirpichnikova, formerly of Russia, notched a winning time of 16:04.89 to add the 1500m free to her 400m free event from last night. In doing so, the 22-year-old became the first Frenchwoman to qualify for the event at a major international meet since Laure Manaudou at the 2007 World Championships, where she placed eighth.

French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 2