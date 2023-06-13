2023 French Elite Championships Day 3 Prelims Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

We entered day three of the 2023 French Elite Championships, the sole opportunity for swimmers to qualify for next month’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Olympic champion Florent Manaudou already claimed 50m fly silver earlier in this competition and the 32-year-old continued his momentum into this morning’s 100m free event.

Manaudou fired off a swift heats swim of 48.12 to take the top seed, splitting 23.08/25.04 in the process. The time checks in as the sprinter’s fastest outing since 2016 and represents the 5th best time of his career.

Florent Manaudou‘s Top 5 LCM 100 Free Performances

47.98 2014 47.98 2015 48.00 2016 48.10 2016 48.12 2023

Behind Manaudou was World Championships multi-medalist Maxime Grousset who clocked 48.44 as the only other man under 49 seconds in the prelim. Hadrien Salvan rounded out the top 3 in 49.06.

A time of 48.51 is what the men will be chasing in the final in order to add this event to their Fukuoka lineup. Manaudou reportedly is opting out of the final but his 48.12 should still be enough to qualify individually as long as no additional swimmer besides Grousset clears the cut in tonight’s race. It should also be enough to add the men’s 4x100m free relay to Manaudou’s lineup.

In the women’s 50m free, it was Melanie Henique who landed lane 4, producing a mark of 24.94. That’s already a season-best for the 30-year-old Olympian who carried a time of 25.01 from the Lausanne Swim Cup into this meet.

Henique will be challenged by Marie Wattel and Beryl Gastaldello who notched morning outings of 25.19 and 25.30, respectively. Gastaldello has already been within earshot of the 24.82 FFN-mandated qualification standard, owning a season-best of 24.84 from the Canet stop of this year’s Mare Nostrum Tour.

Superstar Leon Marchand dove in for his 3rd individual event of these championships after already having reaped gold in the 200m breast and 200m free.

The 21-year-old Arizona State University ace snagged the 2nd seed in the 200m fly this morning, putting up a time of 1:59.17. Noyan Taylan of Turkey hit 1:58.75 as the top seed. Taylan’s time fell just outside of his own national record of 1:58.34 logged in March at the Meeting Camille Muffat.

Marchand owns the French national record in the 2fly, courtesy of the 1:53.37 he nailed en route to earning silver at the 2022 World Championships. The Fukuoka time standard of 1:56.36 should be no problem for Marchand.

Additional Notes