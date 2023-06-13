2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous day EDT)/Finals at 7pm local (5am EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
After a thrilling first day of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials, the action is set to continue this morning. Australia’s best and brightest in the pool will be competing in the men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, women’s 100 back, and men’s 50 fly heats this morning, as well as timed finals of the para 100 breast, 400 free, and 200 free.
The women’s 100 back will feature world record holder Kaylee McKeown, who won the 200 IM last night in the second-fastest time in the world this year. McKeown owns the WR at 57.45, which makes her the fastest swimmer in today’s field by nearly a full second. Coming in behind her on the start list is Mollie O’Callaghan, who enters with a 58.42.
After setting the All Comers Record in the men’s 50 fly earlier in the year, 21-year-old Ben Armbruster comes in as the top seed by a considerable margin in the event today. While the 50s of the strokes aren’t selection events at these Trials, a great 50 today could bode well for Armbruster’s 100 fly later in the meet.
Perhaps the most anticipated event of the day is the men’s 200 free. Alexander Graham enters these Trials as the top seed, coming in with a 1:45.22. Three other men come is a 1:45s as well – Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington, and Thomas Neill. We also have to keep an eye on rising star Flynn Southam, as the 18-year-old enters as a 1:46.24. Of course, we would be remiss not to mention Sam Short as well, given he won the 400 free last night, punching his ticket to Fukuoka.
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)
- Commonwealth Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- Australian Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)
- All Comers Record: 52.38, Mitch Larkin (2019)
- Swimming Australia QT: 53.00
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.03
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)
- Australian Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)
- All Comers Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)
- Swimming Australia QT: 1:06.40
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.35
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 100 BREASTSTROKE – TIMED FINALS
RESULTS:
WOMEN’S MULTI-CLASS 100 BREASTSTROKE – TIMED FINALS
RESULTS:
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)
- Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
- Australian Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)
- All Comers Record: 1:43.86, Michael Phelps (2007)
- Swimming Australia QT: 1:46.06
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.06
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- Commonwealth Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- Australian Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- All Comers Record: 57.45, Kaylee McKeown (2021)
- Swimming Australia QT: 59.99
- World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:00.59
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)
- Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)
- Australian Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)
- All Comers Record: 23.05, Ben Armbruster (2023)
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 400 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
RESULTS:
WOMEN’S MULTI-CLASS 400 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
RESULTS:
MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 200 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
RESULTS:
WOMEN’S MULTI-CLASSS 200 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS
RESULTS:
200 Free should be fun. Seems like one of the younger ones may have another breakthrough. Most are going to have to be near full effort this AM to ensure making the A-Final. Southam, Chalmers, Neill, Graham, Taylor, Short, Horton, Winnington, Hawke, and Smith. Cartwright is also entered but it appears he hasn’t really made it a priority anymore post injury struggles – I was a bit shocked to see him entered in it.
The heats should be quick.
Molly will smash her PB in the back and give Kaylee a push . I am tipping Molly to be the swimmer of the meet