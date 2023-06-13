2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

After a thrilling first day of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials, the action is set to continue this morning. Australia’s best and brightest in the pool will be competing in the men’s 100 back, women’s 100 breast, men’s 200 free, women’s 100 back, and men’s 50 fly heats this morning, as well as timed finals of the para 100 breast, 400 free, and 200 free.

The women’s 100 back will feature world record holder Kaylee McKeown, who won the 200 IM last night in the second-fastest time in the world this year. McKeown owns the WR at 57.45, which makes her the fastest swimmer in today’s field by nearly a full second. Coming in behind her on the start list is Mollie O’Callaghan, who enters with a 58.42.

After setting the All Comers Record in the men’s 50 fly earlier in the year, 21-year-old Ben Armbruster comes in as the top seed by a considerable margin in the event today. While the 50s of the strokes aren’t selection events at these Trials, a great 50 today could bode well for Armbruster’s 100 fly later in the meet.

Perhaps the most anticipated event of the day is the men’s 200 free. Alexander Graham enters these Trials as the top seed, coming in with a 1:45.22. Three other men come is a 1:45s as well – Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington, and Thomas Neill. We also have to keep an eye on rising star Flynn Southam, as the 18-year-old enters as a 1:46.24. Of course, we would be remiss not to mention Sam Short as well, given he won the 400 free last night, punching his ticket to Fukuoka.

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (2022)

Commonwealth Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)

Australian Record: 52.11, Mitch Larkin (2015)

All Comers Record: 52.38, Mitch Larkin (2019)

Swimming Australia QT: 53.00

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 54.03

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (2017)

Commonwealth Record: 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (2021)

Australian Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)

All Comers Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (2006)

Swimming Australia QT: 1:06.40

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:07.35

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 100 BREASTSTROKE – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S MULTI-CLASS 100 BREASTSTROKE – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

Australian Record: 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe (2001)

All Comers Record: 1:43.86, Michael Phelps (2007)

Swimming Australia QT: 1:46.06

World Aquatics ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.06

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 22.27, Andriy Govorov (2018)

Commonwealth Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

Australian Record: 22.73, Matt Targett (2009)

All Comers Record: 23.05, Ben Armbruster (2023)

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 400 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S MULTI-CLASS 400 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

MEN’S MULTI-CLASS 200 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S MULTI-CLASSS 200 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

RESULTS: