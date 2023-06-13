World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 3 Of French Elite Championships

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day three of the 2023 French Elite Championships brought the heat, with World Championships medalist Maxime Grousset throwing down the hammer.

Grousset clocked a winning time of 47.62 to take the men’s 100m freestyle gold in a Fukuoka-worthy time, establishing himself as the 3rd fastest man on the planet thus far this season.

As no other swimmer nabbed an FFN-mandated qualification time in the final, we look to 32-year-old Olympic champion Florent Manaudou as the 2nd qualifier. Manaudou punched a morning result of 48.12 to not only register his fastest 100m free since 2016 but also dip under the QT need for Fukuoka before he dropped the final.

Additional qualifiers came in the women’s 50m free, with Melanie Henique getting it done for gold while Marie Wattel added the event to the 100m fly for which she already qualified.

Leon Marchand scored a 3rd qualifying event by way of taking the men’s 200m fly, although he has said previously he would not contest the 200m breast in Fukuoka.

French World Championships Qualifiers Through Day 3

*Marc-Antoine Olivier is currently serving a 3-month suspension which is in the process of being appealed. His ability to race at the World Championships is TBD.