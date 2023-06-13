Anthony Ervin, Maya Dirado Head To Capitol Hill To Discuss Controversial California Bill

A trio of Olympic champions are in Washington, D.C., to discuss the ramifications of the controversial California State Assembly Bill 252 (AB 252), which many have regarded as a threat to the future of Olympic sports in the United States.

Anthony Ervin, Maya Dirado and Summer Sanders will meet with legislators on Capitol Hill to discuss the bill on Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated (SI)’s Pat Forde, which was passed by the California Assembly on June 1 and is now headed to the state senate later this summer.

News: American swimming gold medalists are heading to Capitol Hill tomorrow to discuss the potential Olympic consequences of the California college sports revenue-sharing bill. “We’ll see some of our geopolitical rivals topping us in medal counts.”https://t.co/ig8zY8LP5p — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) June 13, 2023

AB 252, known as the College Protection Act, aims to create a revenue-sharing arrangement between schools and student-athletes that compete in revenue-generating sports in the state.

As a result, non-revenue-generating sports were seemingly put at risk, with significantly less funding coming their way, though amendments made prior to it being passed seemed to address those concerns.

The amendments put in place would evenly divide money between men’s and women’s teams and allow schools to use additional funds to “ensure that non-revenue-generating sports such as our Olympic sports are maintained and could receive additional funding” without that money being considered revenue in the financial formula.

Despite that, Ervin told SI that he feels “threatened” by the bill and that the trickle-down effect would be seen in the U.S. medal tally at future Olympics.

“Without the opportunity to pursue both an education and sport, morale will wither and we’ll see some of our geopolitical rivals topping us in [Olympic] medal counts,” Ervin said.

Ervin, a 42-year-old four-time Olympic medalist, competed for Cal in the NCAA from 1999 to 2003, winning Olympic gold in the men’s 50 free in Sydney 2000 shortly after his freshman year.

He believes the bill could do irreparable damage to the U.S. Olympic movement, with fewer opportunities to train in the collegiate system ultimately leading to weaker Olympic teams.

“I feel threatened,” Ervin said. “This bill is telling us—swimmers, Olympic sports athletes of all kinds—that our labor has no value at all, that we bring no value to the country. When we win medals and raise our flag—they have no value. Therefore, they’re going to strip away our efforts to get an education and pursue glory for our country. And I think that’s just sad.”

Sanders and Dirado both competed for Stanford collegiately and won four Olympic medals during their career, with Sanders winning two gold, one silver and one bronze in 1992, and Dirado earning the exact same tally in 2016.

The three swimmers will meet with a variety of lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (a Republican from California), on Tuesday, according to SI.

“We want athletes to have all the support in the world,” Sanders said. “We love the fact that they’re able to create their own brand and make sure they have money coming in from NIL, but I just can’t comprehend how all those sports are going to exist under this financial model.

“The worry is that college athletics will become all about football and basketball. And all the other sports, if they’re lucky, will become club sports. Or they may go away. And where will our Olympians find themselves?”

SI’s Forde notes that while the amendments have “appeased some lawmakers,” the attempts to safeguard Olympic sports could be “impractical” in the real world.

“I don’t think there’s a very good understanding of the economics of sport,” Ervin said. “Not at all.”

Dirado added that they want the politicians to understand the consequences that could come about if football and basketball are given separate funding.

“It’s just kind of a choice we’re staring in the face right now,” Dirado said. “As much as we agree that athletes should be compensated for what they bring in, there’s a lot of layers to this. There’s a lot of ways that benefits get accrued to schools and to the country as a whole.

“We’re making sure that Americans know, that as good as we feel every four years at the Olympics when our teams are absolutely dominating, it is not guaranteed and a lot of that is predicated on the collegiate Olympic-sport model. We understand the economic realities, and it’s more just making sure the consequences are clear of what a bill like this would mean.”