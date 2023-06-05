California State Assembly Passes Controversial College Athlete Protection Act

The controversial AB 252 legislation, known as the College Athlete Protection Act, has been called an existential threat to the NCAA’s current system by some while being hailed as long overdue reform by others. Either way, the debate over revenue sharing in college sports isn’t going away anytime soon after the California Assembly narrowly approved the bill last Thursday with the minimum votes required.

The College Athlete Protection Act still must pass through the state Senate and receive the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom before becoming law. But it’s already looking like the biggest danger to the NCAA amid a wave of legal challenges including Johnson v. NCAA, House v. NCAA, and a recent complaint filed by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Under the new legislation, programs that generate revenue during the 2023-24 school year in excess of their 2021-22 total would be forced to distribute those funds equally among athletes. The bill’s author, former San Diego State basketball player Chris Holden, included new amendments last week that evenly divides money between men’s and women’s teams and allows schools to use additional funds to “ensure that non-revenue-generating sports such as our Olympic sports are maintained and could receive additional funding” without that money being considered revenue in the financial formula.

If a school’s football team is its only sport that triggers revenue-sharing payments, for example, athletes on women’s teams at that school would receive the same slice of the revenue pie. Payments to college athletes would be capped at $25,000 annually, but they could still receive a surplus upon graduation if they complete their undergraduate degree within six years.

Division I schools would also be barred from “cutting any sport or funding for athletic scholarships” under another new amendment. Last month, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) had spoken out against the legislation, echoing worries that revenue sharing could spell trouble for sports across the country that don’t turn a profit. The University of California (Cal, UCLA, etc.) and California State Universities (San Jose State, San Diego State, etc.) have also opposed the bill, claiming that AB 252 would result in the elimination of non-revenue sports, along with having serious ramifications on Title IX. Last week’s amendments seemed to address those concerns.

What happens in California could have major ramifications for the rest of the country. When the state passed the first NIL bill back in 2019, it set off a domino effect of other states following suit in an effort to stay competitive that the NCAA could not stop.

“We knew with NIL that if we could get one state to do this, we could get all the other states to do this,” National College Players Association president Ramogi Huma said.

In response to critics calling the bill an existential threat to college sports, Huma said he sees the legislation as “an existential threat to the injustice in college sports.”

You can read the full text of AB252 here.