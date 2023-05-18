Proposed California Bill Could Have Dire Ramifications On Olympic Sports

A proposed bill in the California state legislature poses a significant economic threat to the landscape of NCAA sports, specifically those that don’t generate revenue.

Assembly Bill 252, also known as the College Athlete Protection Act, aims to create a revenue-sharing arrangement between schools and student-athletes that compete in revenue-generating sports.

Similar to how the development of name, image and likeness (NIL) policies in 2021 has changed the NCAA landscape by allowing student-athletes to be compensated financially for endorsement purposes, AB 252 would also result in a seismic change in the industry.

The author of the bill, former SDSU basketball player and assembly member Chris Holden, worked closely with the National College Players Association (NCPA), the athlete-advocacy group that helped push the development of NIL, in crafting AB 252.

The stark difference between NIL and AB 252 is that, while NIL allows student-athletes to be compensated for promotion and endorsement opportunities from the private sector, AB 252 would see revenue funneled directly from the school to the student-athlete.

“At some point we have to recognize that what’s demanded of these athletes far exceeds what the average student is expected to contribute,” Holden said last month.

“We owe it to these young people to put protections in place that match the unique position they are in and set them up for success post schooling.”

The bill would require each Division I institution in the state to establish a “degree completion fund” in order to pay their scholarship athletes “fair market value,” defined by the bill as an equal share of half their team’s annual revenue, minus the cost of the athlete’s grant-in-aid.

The amount of money each student-athlete would receive would depend on the revenue generated by each specific team, but could see them receiving $25,000 annually and “have more than $100,000 waiting for them upon graduation,” according to The Orange County (OC) Register).

The revenue targeted by AB 252 is currently used for athletic department operations. This money funds things such as recruiting budgets and coaching salaries for major sports such as football and men’s basketball, but also helps supports other programs, including swimming and diving, that don’t turn a profit.

The University of California (Cal, UCLA, etc.) and California State University (San Jose State, San Diego State, etc.) have both opposed the bill, stating that they believed AB 252 would result in the elimination of non-revenue sports, along with having serious ramifications on Title IX.

AB 252 is also opposed by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), with the organization’s Athlete Advisory Council (AAC) saying it “positively impacts a few athletes in revenue-generating sports to the detriment of many.”

Team USA Your Voice Matters:

CA Assembly Bill 252, which attempts to redirect athletic funding to student-athletes participating in sports with market value (football & basketball), could result in loss of Olympic sports on campus

For more info- https://t.co/QPXNppf8Rd pic.twitter.com/hOdt6qi6eQ — USOPC AAC (@USOPC_AAC) April 12, 2023

There are still a number of hurdles the bill has to pass in order for it to come to fruition anytime soon, according to The OC Register). AB 252 passed the California State Assembly’s higher education committee in April by an 8-3 vote, which moves it to appropriations. It would still need to:

Pass appropriations by May 19 in order to reach the assembly floor during this legislative cycle (two-year cycles). Holden, the author of the bill, is the chair of the appropriations committee.

If it passes appropriations, AB 252 would then need to pass the full assembly by June 2 in order to advance to the senate this year.

The appropriations committee has scheduled a hearing on AB 252 for Thursday.

You can read specifics on the bill here.