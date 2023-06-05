Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith 2:03.87 200 Fly American Record | RACE ANALYSIS

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

  • June 2-4, 2023
  • Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona
  • Long Course Meters (50m)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Results on Meet Mobile “2023 Sun Devil Open”

Regan Smith surprised us by breaking the 3rd oldest LCM American record last night in the 200 fly, dropping a massive 2:03.87. This also makes her the 4th fastest performer of all-time in the event.

Split Comparison:

SMITH- SUN DEVIL SMITH- 2020 TOKYO
MOHLER- 2009 WORLDS
1st 50 27.75 28.12 28.79
2nd 50 31.83 32.27 31.78
3rd 50 32.24 32.81 31.92
4th 50 32.05 32.1 31.65
2:03.87 2:05.30 2:04.14

This adds even more intrigue to Smith’s potential event schedule at the US World Champ Trials at the end of this month, where she could swim 100/200 fly, 100/200 back, and 200 IM (all of which she is the fastest American this year) and not even double up on events any day of the meet. Let’s hear it in the comments: what should Smith’s event lineup be?

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!