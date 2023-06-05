Regan Smith 2:03.87 200 Fly American Record | RACE ANALYSIS

1ST ANNUAL SUN DEVIL OPEN

June 2-4, 2023

Mona Plummer Aquatic Center, Tempe, Arizona

Long Course Meters (50m)

Psych Sheets

Results on Meet Mobile “2023 Sun Devil Open”

Regan Smith surprised us by breaking the 3rd oldest LCM American record last night in the 200 fly, dropping a massive 2:03.87. This also makes her the 4th fastest performer of all-time in the event.

Split Comparison:

SMITH- SUN DEVIL SMITH- 2020 TOKYO MOHLER- 2009 WORLDS 1st 50 27.75 28.12 28.79 2nd 50 31.83 32.27 31.78 3rd 50 32.24 32.81 31.92 4th 50 32.05 32.1 31.65 2:03.87 2:05.30 2:04.14

This adds even more intrigue to Smith’s potential event schedule at the US World Champ Trials at the end of this month, where she could swim 100/200 fly, 100/200 back, and 200 IM (all of which she is the fastest American this year) and not even double up on events any day of the meet. Let’s hear it in the comments: what should Smith’s event lineup be?