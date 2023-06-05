Iowa Swimming Hosts First-Ever Iowa Select Camp

Iowa Swimming (LSC) hosted the first-ever Iowa Swimming Select Camp this past weekend. The two-day camp was held at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

Modeled after USA Swimming’s Select camps, the roster featured top swimmers in Iowa ages 13-18. Headlining the boys’ side of the camp was Futures champion Hayden Hakes, while Grace Hoeper, who won the 50 freestyle at the high school state meet, led the girls. Other top swimmers included Ian Steffen and Joe Polyak, both of whom are committed to the University of Minnesota. In total, 32 swimmers and 5 coaches participated.

The camp was conducted similarly to the USA Swimming camps with a mix of swimming, dryland, and educational sessions. The coach-led presentations out of the water focused on topics such as nutrition, performance psychology, recovery, and leadership.

“This weekend was a fun and dynamic experience for 13-18 year old IASI swimmers. We had the opportunity to learn from each other, push each other in a novel setting, and motivate each other to raise our collective game to a new level. Hopefully the swimmers can take some new drills, skills, and leadership qualities back to their home clubs and inspire further growth. Iowa Swimming is on the rise and it’s fun to be a part of that development!”, said camp director, Jackson Leonard.

Next year’s camp is planned to take place outside of Iowa at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Swimmers:

Ethan Herstedt

Caio Carvalho

John Cottrell

Ian Steffen

Riley Gojkovich

Joe Polyak

Max Gerke

Mehal Raghwani

Aspen Cole

Jaylee Vobr

Tabitha Tallman

Abd Ul-Haq

Brynnly Woolums

Teagen Renze

Mason Turner

Finn Stukerjurgen

Philip Berry-Stoelzle

Zachary Wenger

Hannah Geng

Hudson Huberg

Hayden Hakes

Zack Heiar

Charlie Jacobs

Winston Fan

Grace Hoeper

Annie Gilligan

Jamison Gray

Anna Huss

Lucy Huss

Charlee DeJong

Parker Macho

Coaches: