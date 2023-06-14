Sam Short Drops 200 Freestyle On Day 2 Of Aussie World Championships Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous day EDT)/Finals at 7pm local (5am EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
Sam Short dropped out of the 200 freestyle during the second day of prelims at the 2023 Australian World Championships Trials. This decision by Short was a surprising drop in the wake of his 400 freestyle victory on day 1 of the meet.
Short swam a 3:43.38 to take gold and crack the Australian Worlds Qualifying Time of 3:46.47 to earn a spot on the team. Short neared his best time in the 400 freestyle, hitting a 3:43.38 compared to his 3:42.46 from earlier in 2023.
Short’s win indicated that he might have some momentum heading into day two. He was the 8th seed in the event, having entered with 1:47.35. Short would have likely been in strong contention for a spot on the team in the 4×200 freestyle. Short might have even fought for a spot on the team in the individual event considering that the top seven sat between 1:45.22 and 1:46.65.
At the 2022 World Championships, Short was a member of Australia’s 4×200 freestyle relay that won silver in the final. Short delivered a 1:46.44 to join Elijah Winnington (1:45.83), Zac Incerti (1:45.51), and Mack Horton (1:45.72). Winnington placed second in the prelims at these 2023 Trials with a 1:47.26, Mack Horton placed 22nd with a 1:51.04, and Zac Incerti is absent from the meet. That means that Winnington is the only man from the silver medal-winning 4×200 freestyle relay who will race in the final during finals.
The top seed out of prelims in the 200 freestyle was seasoned Aussie freestyler Kyle Chalmers (1:46.97), followed by Winnington, Charlie Hawke (1:47.41), Thomas Neill (1:47.69), Alexander Graham (1:47.93), Brendon Smith (1:48.12), Maximillian Giuliani (1:48.17), and Flynn Southam (1:48.26).
Short is still entered to swim the 800 and 1500 freestyle at this meet as the top seed in both. He swam a 7:48.28 in the 800 at last year’s World Championships to place 9th in prelims and posted a 15:10.14 for 14th in the 1500 freestyle.