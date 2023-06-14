Sam Short Drops 200 Freestyle On Day 2 Of Aussie World Championships Trials

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Sam Short dropped out of the 200 freestyle during the second day of prelims at the 2023 Australian World Championships Trials. This decision by Short was a surprising drop in the wake of his 400 freestyle victory on day 1 of the meet.

Short swam a 3:43.38 to take gold and crack the Australian Worlds Qualifying Time of 3:46.47 to earn a spot on the team. Short neared his best time in the 400 freestyle, hitting a 3:43.38 compared to his 3:42.46 from earlier in 2023.

Short’s win indicated that he might have some momentum heading into day two. He was the 8th seed in the event, having entered with 1:47.35. Short would have likely been in strong contention for a spot on the team in the 4×200 freestyle. Short might have even fought for a spot on the team in the individual event considering that the top seven sat between 1:45.22 and 1:46.65.

At the 2022 World Championships, Short was a member of Australia’s 4×200 freestyle relay that won silver in the final. Short delivered a 1:46.44 to join Elijah Winnington (1:45.83), Zac Incerti (1:45.51), and Mack Horton (1:45.72). Winnington placed second in the prelims at these 2023 Trials with a 1:47.26, Mack Horton placed 22nd with a 1:51.04, and Zac Incerti is absent from the meet. That means that Winnington is the only man from the silver medal-winning 4×200 freestyle relay who will race in the final during finals.

The top seed out of prelims in the 200 freestyle was seasoned Aussie freestyler Kyle Chalmers (1:46.97), followed by Winnington, Charlie Hawke (1:47.41), Thomas Neill (1:47.69), Alexander Graham (1:47.93), Brendon Smith (1:48.12), Maximillian Giuliani (1:48.17), and Flynn Southam (1:48.26).

Short is still entered to swim the 800 and 1500 freestyle at this meet as the top seed in both. He swam a 7:48.28 in the 800 at last year’s World Championships to place 9th in prelims and posted a 15:10.14 for 14th in the 1500 freestyle.