2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

It’s finally here – day one finals of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials.

We’ll be treated to a lineup of potentially explosive performances, beginning with the women’s 200m IM. Versatile Kaylee McKeown captured the top seed and will try to improve upon her best-ever time of 2:07.19 from this year’s Sydney Open.

The men’s and women’s 400m free are also taking place tonight which means on the men’s side we’ll see a showdown between reigning world champion Elijah Winnington and current world leader Sam Short. Short hit a massive personal best of 3:42.46 at May’s nationals to rank as Australia’s 4th swiftest man in history.

For the women’s 4free, Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus will try to lay down a marker to Canadian rival Summer McIntosh who overtook Titmus’ former World Record of 3:56.40 at her Trials this past March.

Plus, Emma McKeon is slated to put on a show in the women’s 100m fly, already posting a rapid 57.35 to land lane 4 for this evening’s final.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015

Australian Record – 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice 2009

Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR) 2016

All Comers Record: 2:07.19, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

(2023) AUS Worlds QT – 2:10.72

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown 2:07.60

SILVER – Jenna Forrester 2:09.29

BRONZE – Ella Ramsay 2:11.89

McKeown led this women’s 200m IM from start to finish, owning a body-length lead on the field for the majority of the race. She ultimately got to the wall in a time of 2:07.60 to not only grab gold but easily clear the Swimming Australia-mandated time of 2:10.72 needed to qualify for next month’s World Championships.

McKeown’s outing represents the 2nd fastest of her career, sitting only behind the 2:07.19 All Comers Record she posted at the Sydney Open. That ranks her #2 in the world behind Canada’s Summer McIntosh.

Splits for McKeown’s result included 27.74/32.08 (59.82)/37.25/30.53.

Behind McKeown was Jenna Forrester with the 19-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer putting up a silver medal-worthy result of 2:09.29 as the only other swimmer under 2:10 this evening. That sliced .03 off of her personal best of 2:09.32 logged at this year’s Australian National Championships.

Ella Ramsay of Chandler rounded out the top 3 tonight in 2:11.89.

McKeown said post-race, “A relief to gain a qualification on the first night. Always good to blow out those cobwebs on the first race. Michael Bohl’s legacy speaks for itself.”

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019

Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard 2009

Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019

AUS Worlds QT – 59.49

GOLD – Zac Stubblety-Cook 59.68

SILVER – Sam Williamson 59.86

BRONZE – Joshua Yong 1:00.34

Although two men dipped under the 1:00 mark in this men’s 100m breast final, neither was quick enough to beat the Australian QT of 59.49 needed to automatically qualify for the World Championships. In fact, only finalist Matt Wilson has ever beaten the stiff selection standard.

Reigning world record holder and Olympic champion in the 200m breast, Zac Stubblety-Cook, got it done for gold in 59.68. He was behind on the first 50m but brought it home to chase down leader Sam Williamson who opened in a front half of 27.32.

Williamson, who trained with Adam Peaty of Great Britain earlier this year, settled for silver in 59.86 and UWSC’s Joshua Yong also landed on the podium in 1:00.34.

ZSC’s personal best rests at the 59.51 from last year’s World Championships so the 24-year-old’s outing here came within .17 of that result. As for Melbourne Vicentre’s Williamson, the 25-year-old’s time here fell just .04 outside his best-ever.

Assuming ZSC qualifies in the 200m breast, it’s very possible the Swimming Australia coaching brain trust adds this 100m breast to his lineup for Fukuoka despite not meeting the QT. Of note, his time did get under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 59.75.

On the deck after the race, ZSC stated, “We’ve rested a good amount. That’s a good confidence swim. Definitely building into that 200 for Saturday.”

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2016

Australian Record – 55.72, Emma McKeon 2021

2021 Commonwealth Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) 2021

AUS Worlds QT – 57.91

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009

Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe 2002

Commonwealth Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (AUS) 2002

AUS Worlds QT – 3:46.47

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

Australian Record – 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus 2022

2022 Commonwealth Record – 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023

AUS Worlds QT – 4:06.44

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –