2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- Tuesday, June 13th – Sunday, June 18th
- Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous day EDT)/Finals at 7pm local (5am EDT)
- Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Selection Criteria
- Meet Central
- Final Start List
- Live Results
- Livestream (9now)
It’s finally here – day one finals of the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials.
We’ll be treated to a lineup of potentially explosive performances, beginning with the women’s 200m IM. Versatile Kaylee McKeown captured the top seed and will try to improve upon her best-ever time of 2:07.19 from this year’s Sydney Open.
The men’s and women’s 400m free are also taking place tonight which means on the men’s side we’ll see a showdown between reigning world champion Elijah Winnington and current world leader Sam Short. Short hit a massive personal best of 3:42.46 at May’s nationals to rank as Australia’s 4th swiftest man in history.
For the women’s 4free, Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus will try to lay down a marker to Canadian rival Summer McIntosh who overtook Titmus’ former World Record of 3:56.40 at her Trials this past March.
Plus, Emma McKeon is slated to put on a show in the women’s 100m fly, already posting a rapid 57.35 to land lane 4 for this evening’s final.
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 2015
- Australian Record – 2:07.03, Stephanie Rice 2009
- Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR) 2016
- All Comers Record: 2:07.19, Kaylee McKeown (2023)
- AUS Worlds QT – 2:10.72
GOLD – Kaylee McKeown 2:07.60
SILVER – Jenna Forrester 2:09.29
BRONZE – Ella Ramsay 2:11.89
McKeown led this women’s 200m IM from start to finish, owning a body-length lead on the field for the majority of the race. She ultimately got to the wall in a time of 2:07.60 to not only grab gold but easily clear the Swimming Australia-mandated time of 2:10.72 needed to qualify for next month’s World Championships.
McKeown’s outing represents the 2nd fastest of her career, sitting only behind the 2:07.19 All Comers Record she posted at the Sydney Open. That ranks her #2 in the world behind Canada’s Summer McIntosh.
Splits for McKeown’s result included 27.74/32.08 (59.82)/37.25/30.53.
Behind McKeown was Jenna Forrester with the 19-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer putting up a silver medal-worthy result of 2:09.29 as the only other swimmer under 2:10 this evening. That sliced .03 off of her personal best of 2:09.32 logged at this year’s Australian National Championships.
Ella Ramsay of Chandler rounded out the top 3 tonight in 2:11.89.
McKeown said post-race, “A relief to gain a qualification on the first night. Always good to blow out those cobwebs on the first race. Michael Bohl’s legacy speaks for itself.”
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019
- Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard 2009
- Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) 2019
- AUS Worlds QT – 59.49
GOLD – Zac Stubblety-Cook 59.68
SILVER – Sam Williamson 59.86
BRONZE – Joshua Yong 1:00.34
Although two men dipped under the 1:00 mark in this men’s 100m breast final, neither was quick enough to beat the Australian QT of 59.49 needed to automatically qualify for the World Championships. In fact, only finalist Matt Wilson has ever beaten the stiff selection standard.
Reigning world record holder and Olympic champion in the 200m breast, Zac Stubblety-Cook, got it done for gold in 59.68. He was behind on the first 50m but brought it home to chase down leader Sam Williamson who opened in a front half of 27.32.
Williamson, who trained with Adam Peaty of Great Britain earlier this year, settled for silver in 59.86 and UWSC’s Joshua Yong also landed on the podium in 1:00.34.
ZSC’s personal best rests at the 59.51 from last year’s World Championships so the 24-year-old’s outing here came within .17 of that result. As for Melbourne Vicentre’s Williamson, the 25-year-old’s time here fell just .04 outside his best-ever.
Assuming ZSC qualifies in the 200m breast, it’s very possible the Swimming Australia coaching brain trust adds this 100m breast to his lineup for Fukuoka despite not meeting the QT. Of note, his time did get under the World Aquatics ‘A’ cut of 59.75.
On the deck after the race, ZSC stated, “We’ve rested a good amount. That’s a good confidence swim. Definitely building into that 200 for Saturday.”
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 2016
- Australian Record – 55.72, Emma McKeon 2021
- Commonwealth Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) 2021
- AUS Worlds QT – 57.91
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) 2009
- Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe 2002
- Commonwealth Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe (AUS) 2002
- AUS Worlds QT – 3:46.47
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023
- Australian Record – 3:56.40, Ariarne Titmus 2022
- Commonwealth Record – 3:56.08, Summer McIntosh (CAN) 2023
- AUS Worlds QT – 4:06.44
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Just fleshing out the results so far for Robbos or any others:
McKeown 2-07.60 Forrester 2-09.29 Ramsay 2-11.89 Hardy 2-15.19
ZSC 59.68 Williamson 59.86 Yong 60.34 Buckingham 60.51
Does anyone have any theories why ZSC has such poor underwater? He’d be under 59 if he came up level with the rest of the field.
He just doesn’t have fast twitch muscle, relatively speaking compared to other elite swimmers.
M100BRS slightly better than expected. ZSC made met FINA A (59.75), Williamson may miss out as he was 0.11 outside FINA A.
59.68 ZSC 59.86 Williamson
Lets hope this goes well for his 200 breast. Nice swim Williamson.
Zac said he was well rested and happy to swim close to his best. He’s looking forward to the 200 on Saturday and then fine-tuning into Fukuoka.
He only took the lead in the last maybe 10m of that 100 so it was close.
Definitely drop in production quality compared to Prime
well this is free
Third-year in a row ZSC goes 59.6
Williamson just off his PB from last year.
So will they take williamson by the end of the week?
He didn’t get the A cut so can they? If they take him for the 100 with a B cut then ZSC won’t be allowed to swim it even though he has the A cut
They can take him to swim relay heats can’t they?
I think they’ll leave their relay only swimmer options for the free relays
Taking only one breaststroker is risky with relay qualification on the line (ZSC could get sick or injured).
How many can they take?
They’re more likely to expend relay only selections on relays that are actually competitive so not likely.
The only potential life line is if he wins the 50 in some really internationally competitive time AND Swimming AUS change policy and decide to send winners of stroke 50s; thus he would then have an individual swim and not be “relay only”.
They can bring him as relay only.
either that, or he goes as a relay swimmer which would require him to swim a medley relay. a risky choice on the mens relay, but I could see him swimming the mixed heats given the strength of the other 3 legs
It might be okay if Cooper has a breakthrough and they use Chalmers in the heats.
Edit: Maybe he’ll get the 50 breast FINA QT.
That is a notional scenario; the one cautionary note is that they would need to make that across ALL stroke 50s rather than just create a one-off. It probably SHOULD not be an issue as most 1-2 finishers in these events are likely to be placegetters in the respective 100s.
This “out” could also come into play with M50/100BK where Cooper swims “lights out” 50s but dies badly from around 80-85m.
Was anyone thinking they would pick him for the individual 100? Just for relays I think. And it’s a yes from me.
Have we ever used a relay-only slot for a medley heat swimmer? To my knowledge they’ve only ever been used for freestylers.
I think yes. Especially with heats of the mixed medley relay to swim, we don’t want to overload ZSC who totally prefers the 200.
Unlikely. He’s no 200 man and he didn’t make FINA A standard. If there is a 2nd qualifier at 200, or 2nd place meets FINA A, then he’s out of business.
Although 50 breast is not a selection event, maybe he can sway the selectors if his time is well within the A cut
WOWIE ZSC GOT UNDER WA A-CUT
and williamson under a minute! we might not be completely fricked over for the medley relay
edit: so i just realised zsc already went 59.60 last year – but we actually have two options under a minute this year so i consider that a win