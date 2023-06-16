2023 Australian World Championship Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 AUSTRALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

The fourth day of action at the 2023 Australian World Championship Trials is underway with the women’s 200 backstroke, men’s 200 IM, women’s 200 butterfly, men’s 100 freestyle, women’s 50 breaststroke, men’s 50 backstroke, and women’s 800 freestyle on today’s slate.

Friday morning’s session will get started with world record holder Kaylee McKeown taking on one of her signature events during the women’s 200 backstroke prelims. The 21-year-old Olympic champion recently lowered Regan Smith‘s world standard with a 2:03.14 in March, which was preceded by a 2:10.89 in prelims, for reference. On Wednesday night, McKeown came just .05 seconds shy of her own world record in the 100 back with her winning time of 57.50.

Kyle Chalmers will also be back in action on Friday as the top seed in the men’s 100 freestyle (47.08). His competition includes Matthew Temple (48.07), Flynn Southam (48.23), Kai Taylor (48.41), and Cameron McEvoy (48.49), among others. Singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson (49.23) is seeded 12th.

There are three men (Brendon Smith, Thomas Neill, and Se-Bom Lee) with entry times under two minutes in the 200 IM. In the women’s 200 butterfly, we could see a fun battle between 19-year-old Elizabeth Dekkers (2:06.55) and 27-year-old Brianna Throssell (2:07.08). The women’s 50 breast looks to be wide open with Mia O’Leary (31.17), Talara-Jade Dixon (31.17), and Abbey Harkin (31.20) all within a few hundredths of each other. And in the men’s 50 backstroke, 20-year-old Isaac Cooper will take a crack at lowering his own national record of 24.38 from earlier this year.

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Kaylee McKeown – 2:10.44 Iona Anderson – 2:12.76 Jenna Forrester – 2:13.01 Olivia Lefoe – 2:13.79 Layla Day – 2:15.23 Abbey Webb – 2:15.57 Hannah Fredericks – 2:15.65 Xiandi Chua – 2:16.32

Kaylee McKeown cruised to the top qualifying spot in the women’s 200 back prelims with a time of 2:10.44. The 21-year-old was nearly half a second faster than her morning heats swim in March (2:10.89) when she lowered Regan Smith‘s world record to 2:03.14.

A pair of teens took the next two qualifying spots about two seconds behind McKeown. 17-year-old Iona Anderson (2:12.76) edged 19-year-old Jenna Forrester (2:13.01) as the only other swimmer sub-2:13 in prelims. Anderson went 2:13.74 last season but didn’t swim at last year’s Australian Trials.

Men’s 200 IM – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

21-year-old Thomas Neill claimed the top qualifying spot in the men’s 200 IM with a 2:00.31, not far off his personal-best 1:58.99 from April’s Australian National Championships. 18-year-old William Petric also produced an impressive 2:00-point time with a 2:00.76, within a second of his lifetime best (2:00.09) from March’s NSW State Open Championships.

22-year-old Brendon Smith won this event at last year’s Australian Trials with a 1:58.59, but he’s seeded fourth (2:01.99) behind 23-year-old David Schlicht (2:01.84). Last year’s runner-up finisher, Se-Bom Lee (1:59.48), was disqualified from this morning’s heats.

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Elizabeth Dekkers led the way in the women’s 200 fly with a 2:07.94. The 19-year-old is aiming to lower her lifetime best that she set during her victory at April’s Australian National Championships in 2:06.55.

18-year-old Abbey Connor was just about half a second behind Dekkers, and only a tenth of a second off her best time (2:08.36) from last year’s Commonwealth Games. 27-year-old Brianna Throssell (2:10.50) edged 18-year-old Bella Grant (2:10.77) for the third qualifying spot in prelims. Throssell’s lifetime best is a 2:06.58 from the 2016 Australian Championships while her season best sits at 2:07.08 from April, when she placed second behind Dekkers at Nationals.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

2016 Rio Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers fired off a 48.09 to pace the men’s 100 free heats. The 24-year-old nearly surpassed his time of 48.00 from April’s Australian National Championships, and was just about a second off his personal-best 47.08 from the 2019 World Championships.

Fellow 24-year-old Jack Cartwright snagged the second seed with a 48.21, just a couple tenths off his lifetime best from the 2017 World Championships (47.97). Cartwright was way faster than his 49.35 from April’s Australian Nationals, where he placed sixth. He’ll need to set a new personal best during tonight’s final in order to meet Swimming Australia’s qualifying time of 47.96.

18-year-old Flynn Southam was the only other swimmer under 49 seconds this morning. His time of 48.75 was about half a second off his personal-best 48.23 from last year’s Junior Pan Pacs. Singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson went 49.54 to tie Jamie Jack for the final qualifying spot before going a couple tenths faster in a swim-off (49.34) to beat Jack and sneak into the A-final.

Women’s 50 Breaststroke – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Mikayla Smith – 31.38 Talara-Jade Dixon – 31.41 Mia O’Leary – 31.61 Abbey Harkin – 31.68 Maaike Vrij – 31.99 Tilly King – 32.04 Zoe Deacon – 32.06 Isabella Johnson – 32.27

24-year-old Mikayla Smith clocked a new lifetime best to lead the women’s 50 breaststroke heats, posting a 31.38 to take down her previous-best 31.55 from last year’s Australian National Championships.

26-year-old Talara-Jade Dixon earned a runner-up result in prelims with a 31.41, just a couple tenths off her best time (31.17) from December. 20-year-old Mia O’Leary (31.51) touched third less than a tenth of a second ahead of 25-year-old Abbey Harkin, who owns a lifetime best of 31.20 from last year’s Commonwealth Games.

Men’s 50 Backstroke – Heats

Top 8 Qualifiers:

It was a promising morning performance from 20-year-old Isaac Cooper, whose top qualifying time of 24.55 was within a couple tenths of his personal-best 24.38 from March. That mark ranks as the fifth-fastest in the world so far this season.

Cooper was the only swimmer in the field under 25 seconds in prelims, reaching the wall more than half a second ahead of Bradley Woodward. The 24-year-old Woodward was just .02 seconds off his best time (25.08) from last year’s Commonwealth Games.

19-year-old James Bayliss (25.41), 23-year-old Lewis Blackburn (25.49), and 25-year-old Mark Nikolaev (25.56) were separated by less than a couple tenths in the battle for third place.

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Morning Heat

