UNC Gains Commitment From Texas HS State Finalist Eddie Jin (2024)

Eddie Jin has announced his verbal commitment to continue his athletic and academic career at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Jin is a native of Kingwood, Texas, where he attends Kingwood High School. He also trains and competes year-round with Blue Tide Aquatics, also located in the Kingwood area.

Jin shared his commitment on Instagram:

Jin is versatile in his stroke focus, but has seen the most success in mid-distance events. He recently set a slew of personal best times at Speedo Sectionals in College Station, with his highest finish being 2nd in the 200 backstroke (1:46.45). In addition to the 200 back, he set best times in the 100 back (49.51) and 100 fly (50.23).

Prior to Sectionals he finished off his high school season at the UIL 6A State Championship. He advanced to finals in both the 100 free and 200 free, finishing 6th (45.23) and 5th (1:39.18), respectively. His 100 free time marked a season best, while his 200 free was about a second shy of his personal best he had set at the state meet in 2022.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.53

100 free – 44.82

200 free – 1:38.52

100 back – 49.41

200 back – 1:46.45

100 fly – 50.23

200 IM – 1:51.77

The Tar Heels finished 8th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships. Jin currently sits just outside of scoring range in both the 200 freestyle and 200 back, where it took a 1:36.31 and 1:45.03 to advance to the C-final.

UNC’s 200 backstroke group this year was led by Noah Rutberg, Matt Van Deusen, and Alex Mays, all of whom raced in the C-final at ACCs. Rutberg was the top performer, finishing 19th with a 1:42.98. In the 200 free, Nick Radkov led the team with a 15th place finish overall (1:35.03).

Jin is joined by James Bennison, Nate Hohm, JT Schmid, Brady Begin, and PJ Foy in the Tar Heel’s class of 2028. Bennison also swims the 200 backstroke, and owns a personal best time of 1:46.77.

