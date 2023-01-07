Summer Juniors Qualifier JT Schmid Makes Verbal Pledge to UNC Chapel Hill

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

JT Schmid from Fairfax Station, Virginia, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina, where he will be in the class of 2028.

“I chose Carolina for the friendly and welcoming team atmosphere, amazing coaching staff, and elite academics. Go Heels!”

Like his sister, Livi Schmid, who swam at the University of Denver in the class of 2022, JT Schmid attends Robinson Secondary School and swims year-round for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. He is a versatile talent, with Summer Juniors cuts in back and fly and Futures cuts in free and IM.

Swimming at the VHSL Class 6A State Championships last February, the high school sophomore placed third in the 200 IM (1:51.57) and fifth in the 100 back (51.03). Two weeks later he won the 200 back (1:49.00) and 200 fly (1:52.44) and came in fifth in the 100 free (46.76) at the Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Championships, earning PBs in all three events. From there, he went on to compete at NCSA Spring Championships and updated his PBs in the 50/100/200 back while placing 39th in the 50 back, 33rd in the 100 back and 35th in the 200 back.

Schmid kicked off 2022 long course season at Richmond Sectionals in May, getting an early start on improving his times in the 50 free (24.87), 100 free (53.75), 100 back (58.69), 200 back (2:08.22), and 100 fly (56.71). He finaled in the 50 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. He had an outstanding showing at the end of July at NCSA Summer Championships. With finals appearances in the 100/200 back and 100/200 fly, he clocked new PBs in the 50 free (24.75), 50 back (26.98), 100 back (58.13), 200 back (2:06.50), 100 fly (56.18), 200 fly (2:08.92), and 200 IM (2:11.47).

Most recently, Schmid improved his SCY times in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100/200 fly at the NCAP Invite in December.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 48.93

200 back – 1:47.88

100 fly – 48.35

200 fly – 1:51.67

200 IM – 1:51.57

50 free – 21.13

Schmid will join fellow class of 2028 commits Brady Begin and Nate Hohm in Chapel Hill in the fall of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.