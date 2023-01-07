Oliver Pilkinton Commits to Harvard, Setting Up Family Rivalry with Sisters at Yale

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Oliver Pilkinton has committed to swim at Harvard University in the class of 2027. Fortunately for his parents who will not need to pick a side, his sisters – Sophie Pilkinton ’19, a team captain her senior year, and Ophelia Pilkinton ’23 – will no longer be at Yale when he arrives in Cambridge.

“With tremendous gratitude, I am proud to announce my commitment to Harvard College.”

Pilkinton is a senior at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. He swims year-round with the club team Ensworth Aquatics and specializes in sprint free, back, and fly. Pilkinton, who also runs track for Montgomery Bell Academy, won the 50 free (20.05) and 100 free (44.51) at the 2022 TISCA State Championships. Both times were lifetime bests. At Winter Juniors East in December, he updated his PBs in the 100 back (49.61) and 100 fly (48.50) while competing in the 10/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. He placed 23rd in the 100 fly.

Last summer, Pilkinton picked up new LCM times in the 200 free (2:00.76), 50 back (26.85), 100 back (58.54), 200 back (2:13.91), 50 fly (25.31), and 100 fly (56.17). He wrapped up the season at Summer Juniors in Irvine, where he competed in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.05

100 free – 44.51

100 fly – 48.50

100 back – 49.61

Harvard’s class of 2027 will also include #15 Sonny Wang, #18 David Schmitt, and Tristan Dalbey. Pilkinton’s times would scored points for the Crimson in the B finals of the 50 free and 100 free, and the C final of the 100 back and 100 fly, at 2022 Ivy League Men’s Championships.

