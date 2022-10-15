Summer JRs Qualifier Tristan Dalbey Sends Verbal to Harvard (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tristan Dalbey, son of Olympic Champion Troy Dalbey, has announced his verbal commitment to swim at Harvard.

Tristan Dalbey is a current senior at Chaparral High School and swims year-round for Scottsdale Aquatic Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I am beyond psyched to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Harvard University. I cannot thank my family and coaches Bob, Scott and Andrew enough for their support through this process. I’d also like to thank Coach Kevin for this opportunity. Roll Crim!”

Tristan Dalbey swims primarily freestyle, but has an impressive range that spans from the 50 to the 1000. He owns a Speedo Summer Juniors qualifying time in the 50 free, and is just off cuts in the 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free.

Top Times SCY:

50 free – 20.31

100 free – 44.71

200 free – 1:38.69

500 free – 4:29.96

1000 free – 9:32.41

Tristan Dalbey competed at Speedo Junior Nationals this past August, where he set personal bests in the 50 (23.62), 100 (52.25), and 200 free (1:56.61). His 50 free was a 0.41 second drop from his previous best, which was set in mid-June. He has dropped over a second across the course of this summer in the 100 free, and almost 2 seconds in the 200 free.

At the Austin Speedo Sectionals in March, Dalbey clocked a lifetime best relay lead-off in the 50 free, going 20.31. He also set a lifetime best in the 100 free (44.71), earning himself his highest finish of the meet at 3rd place. In November of 2021, at the AIA (Arizona Interscholastic Association) Division I Boys State Championship, he claimed 1st place in the 100 free and 2nd place in the 200 free.

The Harvard men captured their 5th straight Ivy League title at last year’s conference meet, beating out second-place Princeton by 104 points. They also qualified six individual athletes and all five relays for the 2022 NCAA Division I Championships, where they placed 13th overall as a team. Dean Farris led the way, placing 7th in the 100 backstroke and 9th in the 100 free. Farris also contributed a 1:29.85 800 freestyle relay split (1:29.85), which was one of only two sub-1:30 splits in the meet.

Tristan Dalbey’s best times right now would have put him 7th on the team in the 50 free, 8th in the 100 free, 7th in the 200 free, and 7th in the 500 free last year. His best time in the 50 and 100 free would have been just outside the B-final in both events at last year’s meets. With times projected to score, Dalbey could help to fill the hole left by big scorers Harvard lost this year like Dean Farris, Raphael Marcoux, and Mahlon Reihman.

Tristan Dalbey joins #15 ranked Sonny Wang and #18 ranked David Schmitt in Harvard’s class of 2025. Schmitt specializes in butterfly, owning best times of 47.25 and 1:44.08 in the 100 and 200 fly, respectively. Wang is a versatile sprinter, owning a 19.99 50 free, 43.38 in the 100 free, 50.58 in the 100 back, and 57.58 in the 100 breast.

Tristan’s dad Troy was a member of the 1988 US Olympic Team, where he won gold medals in both the 400 and 800 free relays, swimming legs in finals of both events. Troy swam at the University of Florida for then-coach Randy Reese from 1986 to 1987. He was a member of the Gators’ NCAA title winning 800 free relay in 1987 before transferring to Arizona State, where he finished his collegiate career.

