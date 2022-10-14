FINA Releases Full List of Swimmers For Opening World Cup Stop In Berlin

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT
- October 21 – November 5, 2022
- Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany
- Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada
- Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana
- SCM (25 meters)
- World Cup Central
An absolutely stacked lineup of swimmers are set to compete in the opening leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit next week in Berlin, with FINA revealing the full list of entrants on Friday.
An initial group of 10 swimmers were confirmed to be competing at all three stops of the series last month, and earlier today USA Swimming announced a lineup of athletes who will contest the circuit including 20 Olympians.
Athlete entries are OUT!
Check all swimmers will be in Berlin 👉https://t.co/YdjVx6C1xe
— FINA (@fina1908) October 14, 2022
Swimmers Confirmed For All Three Stops
- Kyle Chalmers (AUS)
- Kylie Masse (CAN)
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG)
- Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR)
- Thomas Ceccon (ITA)
- Matt Sates (RSA)
- Louise Hansson (SWE)
- Shaine Casas (USA)
- Nic Fink (USA)
- Hali Flickinger (USA)
- Erika Brown (USA)
- Kieran Smith (USA)
- Tom Shields (USA)
- Beata Nelson (USA)
The full list features a ton of notable names, from up-and-coming stars to solidified veterans.
Given the event is in Berlin, it’s no surprise we’ll see several European countries well represented. Some of the European athletes competing that we didn’t know about before include the following:
- Madison Wilson (AUS)
- Felix Auboeck (AUT)
- Lana Pudar (BIH)
- Mireia Belmonte (ESP)
- Charlotte Bonnet (FRA)
- Beryl Gastaldello (FRA)
- Florent Manaudou (FRA)
- Mehdy Metella (FRA)
- Yohann Ndoye Brouard (FRA)
- Analia Pigree (FRA)
- Marie Wattel (FRA)
- Katie Shanahan (GBR)
- Abbie Wood (GBR)
- Isabel Gose (GER)
- Lukas Märtens (GER)
- Florian Wellbrock (GER)
- Sarah Wellbrock (GER)
- Apostolos Christou (GRE)
- Hubert Kos (HUN)
- Szebasztian Szabo (HUN)
- Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA)
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA)
- Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)
- Danas Rapsys (LTU)
- Maaike de Waard (NED)
- Marrit Steenbergen (NED)
- Ksawery Masiuk (POL)
- Noe Ponti (SUI)
- Antonio Djakovic (SUI)
- Michelle Coleman (SWE)
- Sophie Hansson (SWE)
- Dylan Carter (TT0)
- Andrii Govorov (UKR)
- Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR)
The list also features a sizeable group of American swimmers, including several junior-aged athletes. Cal fifth-year Reece Whitley is another notable name listed.
USA Swimming announced a 12-swimmer roster that will represent the U.S. junior team at the Indianapolis stop in November, but none of those swimmers appear to be racing in Berlin.
Full List of U.S. Entrants In Berlin
- Cole Ballard
- Arthur Balva
- Brooke Bennett
- Erika Brown
- Shaine Casas
- Joel Chen
- Kaitlyn Conover-Emmert
- Catie Deloof
- Ella Detter
- Olivia Detter
- Nic Fink
- Hali Flickinger
- Henry Gibbs
- Ethan Harrington
- Breuklynn Harris
- Ashley Hong
- Eugene Hsieh
- Rylee Hutchinson
- Audrey J-Cheng
- Kaitlin Lee
- Meghan Ly
- Calista Lynch
- Linnea Mack
- Paige Madden
- Luka Mijatovic
- Shunsuke Moridaira
- Beata Nelson
- Alex Schaffer
- Tom Shields
- Kieran Smith
- Hayden Tupper
- Reece Whitley
- Kelsey Zhang
You can find the full list of athletes here.
The 2022 FINA World Cup will feature a trio of three-day meets, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Berlin, Germany. The series will then shift to North America, running an event Oct. 28-30 in Toronto before wrapping up in Indianapolis.
Maddy Wilson is obviously not European. Glad to see Meg Harris is taking the opportunity to get some short course experience before WCs.