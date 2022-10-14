FINA Releases Full List of Swimmers For Opening World Cup Stop In Berlin

2022 FINA WORLD CUP CIRCUIT

October 21 – November 5, 2022 Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana

SCM (25 meters)

World Cup Central

An absolutely stacked lineup of swimmers are set to compete in the opening leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit next week in Berlin, with FINA revealing the full list of entrants on Friday.

An initial group of 10 swimmers were confirmed to be competing at all three stops of the series last month, and earlier today USA Swimming announced a lineup of athletes who will contest the circuit including 20 Olympians.

Swimmers Confirmed For All Three Stops

The full list features a ton of notable names, from up-and-coming stars to solidified veterans.

Given the event is in Berlin, it’s no surprise we’ll see several European countries well represented. Some of the European athletes competing that we didn’t know about before include the following:

The list also features a sizeable group of American swimmers, including several junior-aged athletes. Cal fifth-year Reece Whitley is another notable name listed.

USA Swimming announced a 12-swimmer roster that will represent the U.S. junior team at the Indianapolis stop in November, but none of those swimmers appear to be racing in Berlin.

Full List of U.S. Entrants In Berlin

You can find the full list of athletes here.

The 2022 FINA World Cup will feature a trio of three-day meets, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Berlin, Germany. The series will then shift to North America, running an event Oct. 28-30 in Toronto before wrapping up in Indianapolis.