Katie Ledecky Among U.S. Olympians Confirmed For FINA World Cup In Indianapolis

2022 FINA World Cup Circuit
- October 21 – November 5, 2022
- Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany
- Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada
- Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana
- SCM (25 meters)
- World Cup Central
USA Swimming announced Friday a large contingent of American swimmers who will compete on the FINA World Cup circuit later this year.
The national governing body confirmed a list of five Olympians and two additional National Team members that will contest all three stops of the series, along with a group of 15 Olympians who will race at the third and final stop in Indianapolis in early November.
Among those slated to race in Indy is seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, who will make her World Cup debut while also racing for the first time in short course meters since her lone appearance in the International Swimming League (ISL) in October 2019.
Along with Shaine Casas, Hali Flickinger and Nic Fink, who were previously confirmed to be racing at all three stops of the series, 2020 Olympians Erika Brown, Kieran Smith and Tom Shields are now confirmed to be joining them, along with National Team member Beata Nelson.
Joining Ledecky in racing solely in Indianapolis from the U.S. is a stacked lineup of Olympians including individual 2022 world champions Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy and Lilly King.
Full List of U.S. Olympians (Indianapolis Only):
- Michael Andrew
- Hunter Armstrong
- Patrick Callan
- Bobby Finke
- Katie Grimes
- Zach Harting
- Natalie Hinds
- Drew Kibler
- Lilly King
- Annie Lazor
- Katie Ledecky
- Ryan Murphy
- Bella Sims
- Leah Smith
- Abbey Weitzeil
There will also be a group of 12 junior athletes representing the U.S. at the competition in Indianapolis, including Thomas Heilman, Leah Hayes, Daniel Diehl and Erin Gemmell.
Full U.S. Junior Team
- Berit Berglund
- Jillian Cox
- Erin Gemmell
- Leah Hayes
- Anna Moesch
- JoJo Ramey
- Daniel Diehl
- Thomas Heilman
- Rex Maurer
- Henry McFadden
- Diego Nosack
- Aaron Shackell
The 2022 FINA World Cup will feature a trio of three-day meets, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Berlin, Germany. The series will then shift to North America, running an event Oct. 28-30 in Toronto before wrapping up in Indianapolis.
2022 FINA World Cup Schedule
- October 21-23: Berlin, Germany
- October 28-30: Toronto, Canada
- November 3-5: Indianapolis, USA
The Indianapolis event will take place at the IU Natatorium. You can find tickets here.
Good thing she waited 6 years after her prime to finally do a little short course 👌
And she will still probably get a WR in the process.
Are we on WR watch for Ledecky?
A bit unrelated but the Stanford women swam quite well compared to last year against Utah the other day. Mutliple of their swimmers swimming much faster than they did during all of in-season last year and people like Huske showing great range (52 100 back and 2:14 200 breast). Stadden also impressed for Cal with a 1:52 200 back inseason!
I’m considering making the 10 hour drive to watch this on Saturday. Sounds cool!