Katie Ledecky Among U.S. Olympians Confirmed For FINA World Cup In Indianapolis

SCM (25 meters)

USA Swimming announced Friday a large contingent of American swimmers who will compete on the FINA World Cup circuit later this year.

The national governing body confirmed a list of five Olympians and two additional National Team members that will contest all three stops of the series, along with a group of 15 Olympians who will race at the third and final stop in Indianapolis in early November.

Among those slated to race in Indy is seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, who will make her World Cup debut while also racing for the first time in short course meters since her lone appearance in the International Swimming League (ISL) in October 2019.

Along with Shaine Casas, Hali Flickinger and Nic Fink, who were previously confirmed to be racing at all three stops of the series, 2020 Olympians Erika Brown, Kieran Smith and Tom Shields are now confirmed to be joining them, along with National Team member Beata Nelson.

Joining Ledecky in racing solely in Indianapolis from the U.S. is a stacked lineup of Olympians including individual 2022 world champions Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy and Lilly King.

Full List of U.S. Olympians (Indianapolis Only):

There will also be a group of 12 junior athletes representing the U.S. at the competition in Indianapolis, including Thomas Heilman, Leah Hayes, Daniel Diehl and Erin Gemmell.

Full U.S. Junior Team

Berit Berglund

Jillian Cox

Erin Gemmell

Leah Hayes

Anna Moesch

JoJo Ramey

Daniel Diehl

Thomas Heilman

Rex Maurer

Henry McFadden

Diego Nosack

Aaron Shackell

The 2022 FINA World Cup will feature a trio of three-day meets, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Berlin, Germany. The series will then shift to North America, running an event Oct. 28-30 in Toronto before wrapping up in Indianapolis.

October 21-23: Berlin, Germany

October 28-30: Toronto, Canada

November 3-5: Indianapolis, USA

The Indianapolis event will take place at the IU Natatorium. You can find tickets here.