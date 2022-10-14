Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Ledecky Among U.S. Olympians Confirmed For FINA World Cup In Indianapolis

Comments: 5

2022 FINA World Cup Circuit

  • October 21 – November 5, 2022
    • Leg 1: Oct. 21-23 – Berlin, Germany
    • Leg 2: Oct. 28-30 – Toronto, Canada
    • Leg 3: Nov. 3-5 – Indianapolis, Indiana
  • SCM (25 meters)
  • World Cup Central

USA Swimming announced Friday a large contingent of American swimmers who will compete on the FINA World Cup circuit later this year.

The national governing body confirmed a list of five Olympians and two additional National Team members that will contest all three stops of the series, along with a group of 15 Olympians who will race at the third and final stop in Indianapolis in early November.

Among those slated to race in Indy is seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, who will make her World Cup debut while also racing for the first time in short course meters since her lone appearance in the International Swimming League (ISL) in October 2019.

Along with Shaine CasasHali Flickinger and Nic Fink, who were previously confirmed to be racing at all three stops of the series, 2020 Olympians Erika BrownKieran Smith and Tom Shields are now confirmed to be joining them, along with National Team member Beata Nelson.

Joining Ledecky in racing solely in Indianapolis from the U.S. is a stacked lineup of Olympians including individual 2022 world champions Bobby FinkeRyan Murphy and Lilly King.

Full List of U.S. Olympians (Indianapolis Only):

There will also be a group of 12 junior athletes representing the U.S. at the competition in Indianapolis, including Thomas HeilmanLeah HayesDaniel Diehl and Erin Gemmell.

Full U.S. Junior Team

The 2022 FINA World Cup will feature a trio of three-day meets, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Berlin, Germany. The series will then shift to North America, running an event Oct. 28-30 in Toronto before wrapping up in Indianapolis.

2022 FINA World Cup Schedule

  • October 21-23: Berlin, Germany
  • October 28-30: Toronto, Canada
  • November 3-5: Indianapolis, USA

The Indianapolis event will take place at the IU Natatorium. You can find tickets here.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bubo
18 minutes ago

Good thing she waited 6 years after her prime to finally do a little short course 👌

0
-3
Reply
RMS
Reply to  bubo
33 seconds ago

And she will still probably get a WR in the process.

0
0
Reply
Taa
23 minutes ago

Are we on WR watch for Ledecky?

5
0
Reply
swimswamswum
39 minutes ago

A bit unrelated but the Stanford women swam quite well compared to last year against Utah the other day. Mutliple of their swimmers swimming much faster than they did during all of in-season last year and people like Huske showing great range (52 100 back and 2:14 200 breast). Stadden also impressed for Cal with a 1:52 200 back inseason!

2
-2
Reply
Seth
43 minutes ago

I’m considering making the 10 hour drive to watch this on Saturday. Sounds cool!

0
-1
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!