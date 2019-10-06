Ledecky 0.14 Short Of 400 Free SC World Record at ISL

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

On day 2 of the International Swimming League’s debut meet on Sunday, distance powerhouse Katie Ledecky of the DC Trident won the 400 freestyle in a time of 3:54.06. Ledecky’s time was just 0.14 seconds shy of the world record for the event. Familiar with her un-paralleled dominance in the distance events, it will surprise many to realize that Ledecky doesn’t currently hold this world record. The reason being, the major international that meets that Ledecky competes in have been exclusively long course meters and short course yards.

The record is held by Australian Ariarne Titmus (Cali Condors) who went a 3:53.92 at 2018 World Championships in Hangzhou, China. Titmus raced today alongside Ledecky but was three and a half seconds behind by the end, finishing in second with a 3:57.61. Titmus swims for the Cali Condors and was followed by teammate Hali Flickinger who finished in 3:59.81 for third place.

Ledecky’s swim was easily under the American Record set by Katie Hoff in 2010 at 3:57.07. Ledecky last swam in short course meters at the 2013 Duel in the Pool, where she was a 4:02 in the 400 free. USA Swimming has confirmed that they will recognize Americans Records set at ISL meets, which sets up a potential scenario for American Records to be faster than World Records. FINA, the world governing body, has said that it won’t count results or World Records swims at ISL meets

The newly minted ISL will give Ledecky an opportunity to chase some records that she has not yet gotten a chance to break, even if they won’t count in FINA’s eyes. Namely, the 200 free, and 400 freestyles. She is the current World Record holder in the 400 free in long course. The league will not, however, open the opportunity for the short course 800 or 1500 free world records, due to the league’s decision to not include the events in their meets.

