Beata Nelson Hits 53.3 Fly, 49.9 Free as Wisconsin Defeats Green Bay

WISCONSIN VS. WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY

October 4, 2019

Madison, WI

WOMEN’S MEET

SCORES

Wisconsin 212, Wisconsin-Green Bay 82

Beata Nelson began her senior campaign with two individual wins of considerable margin. She hit an NCAA ‘B’ standard in the 100 fly, going 53.37 and winning by over four seconds in her most dominant performance of the meet. In the 100 free, her time of 49.93 was the quickest time by over two seconds, with Green Bay’s Anna Liu posting a 52.23 to take second.

Nelson also led off Wisconsin’s winning 200 medley relay with a 25.09 and split a 50.95 on their winning 400 free relay.

Green Bay had a notable couple of swims from German freshman Emilie Boll. One of the top up-and-coming breaststrokers in Germany, she finished third in the 100 breast at the 2019 German Summer Champs with a long course best of 1:09.78. On Friday, she won the 100 breast by over a second with a 1:03.54 and split a field-best 28.08 breast on Green Bay’s A 200 medley relay. In the 100 breast, she set Green Bay’s freshman record, an impressive feat for a season kick-off October dual meet.

Wisconsin sophomores Lillie Hosack and Alana Palmer each took two wins individually. Hosack went 56.04 in the 100 back and 2:03.28 in the 200 IM, while Palmer won the 200 free (1:52.16) and 50 free (23.71). Diver Tereza Vithoulkas also swept the boards for Wisconsin.

Several freshmen stepped up for wins for the Badgers. First, it was distance specialist Alivia Lindorfer in the 1000 free (10:21.88), then Mikayla Seigal was 2:02.50 in the 200 fly and finally, Elizabeth Moore was 2:19.47 in the 200 breast.

MEN’S MEET

SCORES

Wisconsin 219, Wisconsin-Green Bay 74

Six Wisconsin men chipped in double wins, but Matt Novinski was the highlight of the Wisconsin men’s win on Friday.

The junior backstroke specialist began the meet with a 22.10 backstroke medley relay lead-off, the only swimmer under 23 seconds. Wisconsin had Novinski lead off the A relay, but the A and B were evenly split with talent, with the B winning at 1:30.90 to A’s 1:30.95. Eric Gessner (21.93) and Kevin Braun (21.78) had nice fly splits on the B and A, respectively, while Griffin Back ultimately brought it home for the B relay with a 20.13 to inch them ahead at the wall.

Novinski moved on to win the 50 free (20.64) and 200 back (1:46.90), winning the 200 back by over six seconds. He was also 44.47 leading off Wisconsin’s winning 400 free relay, a massive swim in comparison to this meet last year, where he was only 45.94 in the 100 free. Novinski was also only 1:48.96 in the 200 back at the 2018 Texas Invite, their mid-season meet last year, so he’s off to a great start to the season.

Caleb Aman was another notable double winner for Wisconsin, going 1:53.03 in a very tight 200 fly to knock off teammate Frank Niziolek (1:53.11) and Green Bay’s Riley Darling (1:53.18). His 200 IM win was more comfortable, placing first with a 1:51.98. Jian Mao swept the breaststrokes for the Badgers, 55.23/2:03.01, and UNLV transfer Tazman Abramowicz dove to wins on the 1-meter and 3-meter in his first meet with Wisconsin.

PRESS RELEASE – WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. – In an impressive performance Friday at the UW Natatorium, the Wisconsin swimming and diving teams sped to victory in their season opener against Green Bay.

The Badgers men’s team (1-0) dominated the Phoenix men (0-1), 219-74. Similarly, Wisconsin’s women (1-0) defeated the Green Bay women (0-1), 212-82.

“My message to the team is that it’s going to take everybody to contribute this year,” said head coach Yuri Suguiyama . “This is a team in which I think we have a good balance on both sides, but it’s going to take everybody. It’s everybody on our roster valuing their spot and knowing their contribution to our team.”

And it was a collective effort – the Badgers won 31 out of 32 events.

In diving, sophomores Tereza Vithoulkas and Tazman Abramowicz swept both the women’s and men’s 1-meter and 3-meter boards, respectively. Vithoulkas scored 250.28 in the 1-meter and 292.10 in the 3-meter, while Abramowicz finished with 303.52 in the 1-meter and 299.50 in the 3-meter.

“It was exciting competing in the Big Ten again, as a coach this time,” said first-year UW diving coach Landon Marzullo. “The athletes did great. It’s an early meet in the season; they’re not doing other dives, so to have two zone cuts from Taz and Tereza was awesome.”

Freshman Braden Rumpit also earned high praise from his coach and a second-place finish on the 3-meter board, finishing with a score of 275.85.

“He (Rumpit) came up and got second-place today, and that was impressive,” Marzullo said. “The energy on deck was great. It was a lot of fun seeing that.”

The Badgers return to competition on Oct. 25 on the road against the University of Virginia.

PRESS RELEASE – WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY

MADISON, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) — The Green Bay swimming and diving team officially started their 2019-2020 campaign this past Friday with a meet down in Madison against Wisconsin.

“It was a good evening in the pool and on the boards for us. It is always fun racing and diving against a talented roster like the Badgers have early on in the season,” stated interim head coach Eddie Gillie . “The team has been training hard and it was great to finally see everyone competing. We have a good number of athletes who are ahead of where they were this time last year, which is great to see. The first years also had impressive showings and we are excited to watch them along with the rest of team grow as the season progresses.”

The women were highlighted by performances from freshman Emilie Boll and junior Anna Liu . Boll took first place in 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:03:54, which is also the new freshman record for the program. The former time of the record was 1:04:37, which was set by senior Clare Martell back in 2017.

Liu was a catalyst for the Phoenix, showing well in multiple events. She began with 200 yard freestyle, taking second with a time of 1:53:78. A few events later, she took another second place finish for Green Bay in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.42. She capped off her night placing second in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 52.22.

The men were led on the night by juniors Max Boehlein and Bed Redman, along with senior Riley Darling . Boehlein claimed third in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 57.46. A couple events later, Darling took third as well in the 200 yard butterfly with a time of 1:53:18, but was only 00:00:15 off of the first place finisher from Wisconsin. Redman placed second in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyle during the meet. His time during the 50 yard freestyle was 21.24, while his time in the 100 yard freestyle was 46:90.

Both the men and women competed on the 1 meter and 3 meter board during the meet. The women opened the diving on the 1 meter, with senior Maddy Corbin leading the way for the Phoenix by collecting 211.12 points. Junior Izzy Bunchek followed with 196.65 points. On the 1 meter board for the men, senior Josh Yahr led with 235.66 points, with senior Derrick Prenot following close behind with 231.90.

On the 3 meter board, Maddy Corbin again led for Green Bay with 198.90 points while sophomore Olivia Pasch followed up for the Phoenix with 194.623. For the men, Miles Rohrbaugh led the way with 229.58 points, while Derrick Prenot earned 225.82.

To view the full results, visit the Green Bay swimming and diving schedule page.