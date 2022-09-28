Shaine Casas and Hali Flickinger Confirmed for 2022 FINA World Cup Circuit

American stars Shaine Casas and Hali Flickinger are the latest swimmers to be confirmed for the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit.

The two names will attend all three stops of the series, with FINA announcing the news on Wednesday.

Casas and Flickinger join a rapidly growing roster of athletes competing on the circuit, including the likes of Thomas Ceccon, Kyle Chalmers, Siobhan Haughey and Kylie Masse, who have also been confirmed for all three stops of the series.

Swimmers Confirmed For All Three Stops

The 2022 FINA World Cup will kick off on on October 21st in Berlin before shifting to Toronto and then finishing up in Indianapolis.

2022 FINA World Cup Schedule

October 21-23: Berlin, Germany

October 28-30: Toronto, Canada

November 3-5: Indianapolis, USA

The 22-year-old Casas’ star has been rising over the last year. Despite missing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he bounced back in a big way this year to make the U.S. World Championship team, earning a bronze medal in the 200 backstroke. Later in the summer, he threw down a 1:55.24 in the 200 IM—which would have won silver at Worlds—and a 50.40 in the 100 fly.

He also has some experience in short course meters, the format in which the World Cup is contested. At the 2021 SC World Championships, he came away with six medals, including gold in the 100 back(49.23).

An Olympic medalist, Flickinger has been a staple on the U.S.’s international roster for years, primarily as a 200 butterflier.

At the 2022 Worlds, she earned silver in the 200 butterfly and gold as part of the 4×200 freestyle prelim team. Her first World Cup meet was in 2011, where she won silver in the 4×200 freestyle relay and 200 IM bronze at the stop in Moscow, Russia. Flickinger competed regularly in SCM on the ISL team the Cali Condors. The ISL canceled its season this year, which could lead to more athletes participating in the World Cup.

Both Casas and Flickinger are versatile swimmers, so the World Cup should play to their strengths. $1.2 million (USD) in prize money will be dispersed across the three meets. There is also $10,000 bonuses for world records or a ‘triple crown’ (winning the same event at all three meets).