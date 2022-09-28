Madi Wilson, Chad le Clos, And Kira Toussaint Join 2022 FINA World Cup Lineup

After announcing the first ‘elite eight’ swimmers who will race at the upcoming 2022 FINA World Cup, FINA has started announcing more athletes who are confirmed for the series. Chad le Clos, Kira Toussaint, Madi Wilson, Nicolo Martinenghi, and Arno Kamminga join Kylie Masse, Anastasia Gorbenko, Matt Sates, Louise Hansson, Thomas Ceccon, Kyle Chalmers, Nic Fink, and Siobhan Haughey.

Those latter eight swimmers will race at all three stops of the 2022 series, in Berlin, Toronto, and Indianapolis. It’s unclear yet whether le Clos, Wilson, Toussaint, Martinenghi, and Kamminga will race at all three of them.

We will update this post as FINA announces more confirmed athletes for the series.

The 2022 FINA World Cup features three meets, which is one less than the four meets that occurred during the 2021 series. The Berlin stop will run from October 21-23, Toronto from 28-30, and the Indianapolis from November 3-5.

Le Clos, Toussaint, Wilson, and Kamminga have all raced at World Cups in years past and will all be in contention for several medals in 2022. Chad le Clos currently holds the record for most gold medals won at a World Cup meet, having won 146 events between 2011 and 2021. He won the most events at the 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2017 World Cups.

Last year, Matt Sates was the winningest man in the series and Emma McKeon was the woman who notched the most wins. Sates is among those confirmed to be returning in 2022, while McKeon has yet to announce if she will be there. There will be $1.2 million in prize money dispensed across the three meets, along with $10,000 bonuses for world records or a ‘triple crown’ (winning the same event at all three meets).