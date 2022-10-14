FINA Releases Schedule For 2022 World Masters Championships In Japan

FINA announced Friday the competition schedule for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan.

The event was initially scheduled for May 31 – June 9, 2022, but was postponed after the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka were pushed back from May 2022 to July 2023.

Since 2015, the Masters World Championships have been held jointly with the World Aquatics Championships. Next year’s event will begin shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 World Championships, which are scheduled for July 14-30 in Fukuoka.

The World Masters Championships will be held in the cities of Fukuoka, Kumamoto and Kagoshima, with approximately 10,000 people from 100 countries/regions expected to compete.

Pool swimming, open water swimming, diving, artistic swimming and water polo will all be contested.

Event Schedules

Pool Swimming: Aug. 5-11

Diving: Aug. 2-7

Water Polo: Aug. 5-11

Artistic Swimming: Aug. 5-11

Open Water Swimming: Aug. 2-3

You can find the full competition schedule here.

Competition Venues

At the last edition of the World Masters Championships in 2019, held in Gwangju, South Korea, Great Britain dominated medal table, winning 45 gold and 126 total medals. The United States followed with 40 gold and 99 medals.