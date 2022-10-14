Olympic Icons Natalie Coughlin, Mary T. Meagher Highlight Cal Alumni Practice

SwimSwam got the chance to observe the Cal women welcome its alumni back to Spieker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California last weekend. It was all smiles on Saturday morning as Dave Durden led both the current and past Cal women through a pretty lax workout, the main set of which was three rounds of 4×50, 1-3 slight descend, 4 easy. The alumni in the water included Natalie Coughlin (3x Olympian, 12x medalist), Mary T. Meagher (3x Olympian, 4x medalist), and Staciana Stitts (Olympic champion, 2000).
October 14th, 2022
The combination of seeing Mary T. in the water, and hearing Foreigner playing in the background…. just fantastic on so many nostalgia-levels!
When I was in high school I wrote a ‘research’ essay on Mary T. It was right before the 1988 Seoul Olympics. I wrote her a letter asking what she did to prepare for an Olympic Games, not thinking for a second she’d respond. She wrote me back a multi-page hand-written letter, along with a copy of a magazine article about her training. I was amazed! All these years later, I still think the world of her. Pretty sure I got an “A” on the essay, too. 😀
Mary T looks like she could go under 1;10 in a 100 yard butterfly that is fast in masters swimming when most of us do between 1;30 to 220 in the 55 plus age groups
@coleman is this the first time any camera has been allowed on deck at a Cal women’s practice?
Respect the alumni for showing up here. If practice is rocky and tensions are still somewhat high after a rough few months, this has got to help A LOT.
We have any times for Coughlin? Would love to know if she can still kill it.
That 25 is the fastest thing she did. Cannot confirm if she can still kill it or not, but this practice was more about fun and comradery