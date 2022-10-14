Olympic Icons Natalie Coughlin, Mary T. Meagher Highlight Cal Alumni Practice

SwimSwam got the chance to observe the Cal women welcome its alumni back to Spieker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California last weekend. It was all smiles on Saturday morning as Dave Durden led both the current and past Cal women through a pretty lax workout, the main set of which was three rounds of 4×50, 1-3 slight descend, 4 easy. The alumni in the water included Natalie Coughlin (3x Olympian, 12x medalist), Mary T. Meagher (3x Olympian, 4x medalist), and Staciana Stitts (Olympic champion, 2000).