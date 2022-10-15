Milwaukee Swim Coach Sentenced To 18 Months In Prison For Secretly Recording Teen

A Milwaukee-based youth swim coach has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and another two years of extended supervision for secretly recording video of a 13-year-old girl changing last December.

Tyler Lustig, previously a youth swim coach at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, plead guilty to the charges of invading privacy by use of a surveillance device with a victim younger than 18 and attempting to capture an intimate representation of a victim younger than 18.

He entered the guilty pleas in August and received his sentence on Thursday.

Tyler Lustig was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13 to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges tied to secretly recording a teenage girl changing clothes. https://t.co/ErkSGcumDT — FOX6 News (@fox6now) October 14, 2022

Lustig was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport database in January and formally charged on Feb. 7 of this year. His ineligibility was made permanent by the US Center of SafeSport on May 9.

According to local police, the recording took place in a utility closet inside Cudahy Middle School, where Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center has rented time for its swim team. On Dec. 21, the girl said she was changing into her swimsuit when she saw a “shiny object” propped up, and discovered it was a cellphone that was recording.

After looking at the video, she saw Lustig placing the phone there. She then deleted the video in a panic, put the phone back where she found it, called her mother, and then went back for the phone but it was gone.

After police were called, Lustig admitted to putting the phone in the storage closet and told them it was his “sick curiosity” that made him do it. He said he had never done something like this before.

Lustig began coaching at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Sept. 2021.